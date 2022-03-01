Welcome to Air Traffic Management

Air Traffic Management

Deicers from Clariant: For a safe take-off on ice and snow Sponsored

Deicers from Clariant: For a safe take-off on ice and snow

Learn about Clariant's special fluids that are used to deice planes and protect them from reicing before take-off

News

Saab Awarded Virtual Ramp Control System Contract

Saab Awarded Contract from Kansas City International Airport for Virtual Ramp Control System

News

RAF airlifts new radar onto Rock of Gibraltar

Aquila Air Traffic Management Services has delivered the new radar to serve RAF Gibraltar.

News

Swiss airspace in women's hands

In celebration of International Women's Day, Swiss airspace will be managed predominantly by female ATCOs.

News

FAB CE / FABEC Free Route Airspace

Expansion of cross-border free route airspace for climate-friendly air traffic

News

The Road to Automated Metropolitan Flight

Automated flight systems will heavily influence the success of UAM strategies

News

FREQUENTIS looks to airports of the future

FREQUENTIS and German Aerospace Center to bring multiple remote tower operations to the next level

News

Skyguide’s 2021 results heavily impacted by the pandemic

The Corona pandemic again weighed heavily on the Swiss aviation industry in 2021

News

Technology innovations for aviation in new Cranfield University and Inmarsat report

Technology innovations to revolutionise aviation unveiled in new Cranfield University and Inmarsat report

News

SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket to Launch Inmarsat's Newest Satellite

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch the second in the Inmarsat-6 series of satellites

Whitepapers

Whitepaper

R&S®SERIES5200 Air Traffic Control Radios Future-proof, reliable, and easy-to-use technology

Frequentis Whitepaper

Leveraging data centres to drive IT transformation in ATM voice communication

Frequentis Managed services Whitepaper

Modern Managed Services as an enabler of safety-critical operations

Focus on what matters to your stakeholders by leveraging trusted partnerships to deliver safety-compliant control centre solutions, networks support solutions and services.

Safe, cost-efficient contingency operations for airports Whitepaper

Safe, cost-efficient contingency operations for airports

holding a glowing earth globe in his hands Whitepaper

WANTED: Airspace guardian of the future…

As Egis celebrates 50 years in aviation, we publish a new discussion paper imagining the long-term future of aviation and what relevance air traffic management might have within it.

