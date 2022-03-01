Welcome to Air Traffic Management

Publication - Any - Air Traffic Management Airports International Subject matter - Any - 4G LTE A6 Alliance AAT Aeronav Aeroplane March 2022 Aerospace Xelerated AI Air Traffic Management Issue 1 2022 Air Traffic Management Issue 4 2021 aircraft Airliner World March 2022 Albcontrol Altitude Angel Amelia ANA Luxembourg ANS ANSL Aquila ATCA66 Austro Control Aviation Awards Blackhawk Brazillian Federal Police CODA Collaboration COPAC Cranfield University Cybernetica DBT Transportation Services Digital Airport Digital Twin EANA Edda Systems EgisAviation Embry-Riddle ENAIRE ERA ESSP FAA FIMS Frequentis Orthogon Frequentis Orthogon GANS GMVNSL Goonhilly Harvest Technology Group Intelsat IP VCS LEO M-Nav Micro Nav MicroNav Military NAVITAS NiuSky Pacific orchestra Oro Navigacija PANSA RABA ROMATSA SAAB Saab Saab SatNav SECSI Seeing Machines Sky Roads SkyKraft Skyroads Slovenia Control Space space debris spacex Spright Sustainable Aviation T-Systems TactiCall Thales Alenia Toulouse Declaration Tower Training UAV UK MOD Vaisala Virtual Tower VRCS WATMC We Robotics Adacel ADB Safegate ADDC Aerocivil AI AI AI Air Methods Air Traffic Management Issue 1 2021 Air Traffic Management Issue 2 2021 Air Traffic Management Issue 3 2021 Airports AirservicesAustralia Airways AirwaysNZ Allianz American Tower ANA HD ANRA ANRA Technologies ANSL APEX ATC Solutions ATD2 ATFM Avinor Bayanat Blockchain Blue Dart Boeing C4i CAAM CANSO CDO Climate change CNS Communications DIAS Digital Tower DLR diversity digitalisation D3 Technologies D-ATIS de Havilland DANS Droniq EANS EGNOS Elera Entry Point North eVTOL F/A-18 Hornet F/A-18 Super Hornet FENS Flying Labs FMA CMV-22B CN235 Coast Guard FRA Coastal Defense Cockpit Cold Response Frequentis Comsoft Frequentis DFS Aerosense Collings Foundation Collins Aerospace G0-DRON Commercial Aviation Concorde Condor Connect GOF Corendon Coronavirus Corsair Côte d’Ivoire Green COVID-19 Cranfield Croatia Croatian GSA CSAR CV-22B Cyber Cyber Attack HAPS Cybersecurity Czech Republic D-Day Dakota DARPA Health Passport Heathrow Airport Dassault Atlantique 2 Dassault Aviation Hera Dassault Mirage Dassault nEUROn Dassault Rafale Debt-for-equity Swap Honeywell Delivery Delta Air Lines DFS Hyundai DHC Chipmunk Digital Cockpit Indra Display Team Doncaster-Sheffield Airport Doomsday Plane Involi iOCO IP Draken International Dronamics Drone Isavia Drones Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) DSNA Dulles International Airport Dutch IWD2021 Dynetics E-2D Advanced Hawkeye E-Jet E175 E190 E190-E2 E195-E2 EA-18G Eagle EASA East Midlands Eastern Airways easyJet ecoDemonstrator Edwards AFB Eglin AFB Egypt Egyptian Eielson AFB Elbit Systems Electric Aircraft Electric Aviation Group Electronic attack Electronic Warfare Embraer Embraer C-390 Millennium Embraer Defense LAANC ENAIRE ENAV Endo-Atmospheric Interceptor Engines Environment LDACS Leap Aerospace ERA Erieye LFV Estonia ETF Etihad Airways EU EUROCAE EUROCONTROL EuroDASS Eurofighter EF-2000 Eurofighter Typhoon Europe European Union EW Military Aviation Exercise LTE LVNL Experimental F-117 -F-15 Strike Eagle -F-15 Eagle F-18 F-22 Raptor F-35A Lightning II MetTel F-35B Lightning II FAA FAB FABEC Moog Face Masks Fairchild-Republic A-10 Thunderbolt II MUAC Falco Xplorer Falcon 7X FCAS FedEx Naviair FIA NavPass Fighter Aircraft Fighter Aircraft Fighter-Bomber Fighter-Trainer Fighting Falcon Fighting Saints Financial Finland Finnish Air Force Fleet Air Arm Flight Recorders NSPL Flight Testing Flybe Flybe Collapse Flying Fortress Orthogon PANSA Forecast Foreign Military Sale Forward Air Control Training France Freighter French French Air Force French Army French Navy PHOENIX Frequentis Frisian Flag FTC-2000G Port of Antwerp Future Future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft Future Combat Air System PrecisionHawk G&D General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GA-ASI) Gatwick GBU-53/B StormBreaker GBU-69/B GE Aviation General Atomics Gray Eagle ER General Atomics MQ-9 Reaper Georgia ANG German German Air Force German Army German Ministry of Defence German Navy Germany Ghost Gladiators Global Hawk Government Governments RCMS Gray Eagle Gray Eagle ER Greater Bay Airlines Greece Greek Greenland Greg Madonna Gremlin Grey Wolf Remote Digital Tower Gripen E Remote Tower Gripen F Gripen for Canada Team Ground Attack Grounding Growler Guardia di Finanza Guépard Rohde ROSE Simulation Gunship GUTMA H135 H145 H145M H160M H225 H225M H3 Dynamics HAL HAL LCA HAL Tejas HALE UAV S-70i Black Hawk Halo Hamad International Harbour Air SarStuff SATCOM Satellite SCAA Hawker Hurricane Sceye Healthcare Professionals Heathrow Helicopter Hellenic Air Force Helvetic Airways Hensoldt Hercules HForce HH-60W HH-60W Jolly Green II Hill AFB Hind skeyes Hindustan Aeronautics Hip skyguide Historic Historic Aviation -World War Two (1939-1945) HMS Queen Elizabeth Honeywell Aerospace Hong Kong Hong Kong International Snowdonia Aerospace Hornet HungaroControl Sonderborg Airport Hungary SORA Space HX Challenge IA-63 Pampa III IAA IAG IAI IAI B-Hunter IAI Heron SSCAA IATA Iberia ICAO Iceland Icelandair Icelandic ICYMI Idaho Air National Guard Stratosphere IDS Il-20M Coot-A Il-76MD ILA Berlin Ilyushin Ilyushin IL-2 Sturmovik Sustainable Aviation Ilyushin Il-76 Swiggy India Indian Indian Air Force Indian Navy Indo-Russian Helicopters Ltd Indonesia Indonesian Air Force Industry Inmarsat Innovation INNOVATM Interceptor Interview TCR Iran Telecoms Iranian Air Force Ireland IRHL Irish Air Corps ISR Israel Israel Aerospace Industries Israeli Israeli Air Force Italian Italian Air Force Italian Army Italy Ivory Coast IWM Duxford Jammer trainer Japan Japan Air Self-Defense Force Japan Airlines Japan Coast Guard Japanese JASDF Jersey Jet Jet Trainer JetBlue Airways Job Cuts John Slattery Joint Helicopter Command JSTARS turbo K Ka-226T Ka-32 KACST KAI KAI FA-50 KAI KF-X UAV UAV Kamov Ka-31R uAvionix Karachi UDPP Karem Karem AR40 KC-10 KC-130J Hercules KC-130J Super Hercules KC-135 KC-390 KC-46 KC-46A Pegasus Keflavik Air Base Kelly Tolhurst Kemble Kenya Kestrel Aviation Management KF-X Kinloss Barracks KLM Kongsberg Defense & Aerospace Korea Aerospace Industries Korean Korean Airlines KoreanAir Kratos Kratos XQ-58A Valkyrie Kronstadt Group Kubinka Air Base Kunsan Air Base Kuwait Kuwait Air Force KVM L-39NG L3Harris L3Harris Technologies Lajes Air Base Laminar Research Unifly Larissa Air Base Upper Airspace Urban-Air Port Lauda LAX Learjet C-21A Leeuwarden Air Base Leonardo Leonardo Helicopters LHR USSF Light Attack Lightning Lightning Force Vantis Link 16 VCS Liquidation Litening Pod Lithuania Little Rock AFB Lockheed Martin London London City Airport London Heathrow London Luton London Stansted LONGBOW VIP VIP Transport Los Angeles Viper LOT Polish Airlines Virgin Atlantic Virgin Australia LOUT Virgin Group Loyal Wingman Lufthansa Technik Luftwaffe VMFA-314 Luxembourg Luxembourg Armed Forces Lysander VOIP M-345 M-346FA Voyager KC2 VP-40 MagniX VSR700 Malaysia Malaysian Vueling MALE UAV Mali Manchester Airport Manda Bay Airfield Marine Nationale Marineflieger Marines Warthog Maritime Patrol Maritime Patrol Aircraft Washington Marshall Aerospace Marshall Aerospace and Defence Group Martlet missile MAVERIC MBDA MC-130J Commando II WESCAM MX-20 McDonnell Douglas F-15E Strike Eagle MD 530F MD 530G MD Helicopters MD Helicopters MD 530F Cayuse Warrior MD-88 MD-90 MDHI Medical Wildcat AH1 Wildcat HMA2 Willie Walsh Merlin Wingcopter Meteor wireless Wizz Air MFG-5 MFTS MH-139A Wolverine MH-60R Seahawk World Way Michael O'Leary Microsoft Flight Simulator Middle East X-61A X-Plane X-planes XB-1 XB-70 Valkyrie Mikoyan MiG-27 Xi'an Aircraft Industry Group Mikoyan-Gurevich Xian H-20 XQ-58A Mil Mi-26 Mil Mi-26T2V Y-20A Mil Mi-35 Mil Mi-35P Mil Mi-8P Military -F-16 Fighting Falcon -F-4 Phantom Military ATC Ministry of Defence Missile Missiles Mitsubishi F-15J Eagle Mitsubishi Heavy Industries ZeroAvia ZIPAIR Tokyo Modernisation Montenegro Montenegro Air Force 'Falcon Leap' Moroccan Morocco 124th Fighter Wing 187th Fighter Wing MQ-25 Stingray 190th Fighter Squadron MQ-4C Triton MQ-8C Fire Scout MQ-9A Reaper MRO MUC 298 Squadron RNLAF Multi-Role Aircraft Multi-Role Fighter Multi-Role Helicopter MULTILATERATION Multinational MRTT Fleet 365th Fighter Squadron MV-22 Osprey MV-22B Myanmar 413th FTS 42 Solutions Nanchang PT-6 43rd Fighter Squadron NAS Oceana NAS Patuxent River 48th Fighter Wing NAS Sigonella NAS Whidbey Island 494th Fighter Squadron NASA 58th Fighter Squadron 5G NATO 64th AGRS NATO Icelandic Air Policing 737 NATS NAV Portugal NAVAIR A-10 Navy Nellis AFB A-29 Netherlands AAI AAIB AARGM-ER New Zealand NewPENS News Abu Dhabi AC-130 Next-Gen Fighter ADC ADEX 2019 Administration NGJ-MB ADQ ADS-B NH90 Advanced Jet Trainer NH90 NFH Advanced Power and Propulsion System NH90 Sea Lion NH90 TTH NHIndustries Adversary Air Training NHIndustries NH90 Aer Lingus Nigeria Aerial Target Nigerian Air Force Aero Vodochody Aerobatic Nightwatch Aeroflot Aeromedical Mission Nine O Nine No 1 (Fighter) Squadron RAF No 11 Squadron RAAF No 12 Squadron RAF No 120 Squadron RAF No 32 (The Royal) Squadron No 37 Squadron RAAF No 4 Squadron RAAF No 617 Squadron RAF No 72 Squadron RAF No617 Squadron Aerosoft Nokia Aerospace Normandy AEROTHAI North Korea AEW&C Afghanistan AFRC Africa AFRL Northrop Grumman AFSOC Aggressor Squadron Norway Norwegian NOTAM AH-1Z Viper AH-64 Nuri AHRLAC AI OA-X OA-X Demonstration AIM OC-135B Open Skies Air Canada OH-58D Kiowa Warrior Air Europa Air Force Air Force Global Strike Command Air Force One Oneworld Air Force Research Laboratory Open Skies Treaty Air France Air France-KLM Air Greenland Air Guilin Operation Newcombe Orbx Orion Air Italy Osprey Air Mobility Command OV-10 Bronco Overture Air National Guard P-180 Air New Zealand P-51 Mustang Air Salvage International P-8 P-8A Poseidon Air Traffic Air Traffic Control Air Transat P2F Conversion Air Transport Auxiliary PACAF Air USA PAF Pakistan Air-to-Air Refuelling Pakistan International Airlines Airborne Early Warning and Control Panavia Tornado Pandemic Airbus -Airbus A220 -Airbus A320 -Airbus A321 -Airbus A330 -Airbus A400M -Airbus Defence and Space -Airbus Helicopters Paramount Group Airbus A350 Airbus A380 Airbus Beluga XL Aircraft Cabins Aireon PC-21 PC-7 Turbo Trainer Pegasus People's Liberation Army Air Force Phantom Survivors Airline Industry PHASA-35 Philippine Air Force Philippines PIA Piaggio Aerospace Pilatus Pilatus PC-12 Pilatus PC-21 Pilatus PC-7 Airlines Airports -Changi Airport (SIN) -Munich Airport (MUC) Pilot briefing PLAAF Airpower Teaming System Airshows -Dubai Airshow -Farnborough Airshow -RIAT -Singapore Airshow Podcast Poland Polish Polish Air Force Portugal Akbar Al Baker Portuguese Akima Logistics Services Portuguese Air Force Poseidon MRA1 Al Udeid Air Base Alabama ANG Praetorian Alaska Alaska Airlines Pratt & Witney Prepar3D Presidential Helicopter Prismatic Priti Patel Altitude Angel Private Jet Amari Air Base Project LAND 2097 Phase 4 America American Project Sunrise AMHS Amsterdam Schiphol Protector RG1 An-124 AN/ZPY-8 Analysis Qantas Qatar Qatar Airways Qatar Emiri Air Force ANSP Antarctica QinetiQ QRA Antonov Airlines R-SYS Apache RAAF Apache Guardian RAAF Base Richmond RAAF Base Williamtown Radar Radar Sensing Technology Argentina Argentine Air Force Armed Overwatch Programme Armee de l'Air Army Army Air Corps Artificial Intelligence AS.211 AS523U2 Cougar II ASARS-2A ASECNA Asia AT-6 ATAC ATC ATCA Annual ATCO ATI Boeing RAF AtlasGlobal ATM ATM Awards RAF Brize Norton ATR ATR 72 ATRiCS ATS Attack RAF Fairford Attack Helicopter Auckland RAF Lakenheath Australasia Australia RAF Linton-on-Ouse Australian RAF Lossiemouth RAF Marham RAF Northolt RAF Red Arrows RAF Scampton RAF Shawbury RAF Waddington Aviation RAFAEL Advanced Defense Systems Aviation Industry Raider X Raytheon Raytheon Technologies RC-135 Aviation safety RCAF AVX Aircraft Company AW101 RecceLite Pod Reconnaissance AW159 AWACS Azul Airlines B-17 B-17G Flying Fortress Red Flag 20-1 B-1B Lancer Red Tails B-2 Regional Regional Express Airlines Renton Repatriation Babcock Republic of China Army Republic of Korea Air Force Republic of Singapore Air Force Back Issue Rescue Plan BAe 146 Research and Development BAF Reserves Response Bain Capital BALPA Resume Retirement Baltic Baltic Air Policing REX Bangkok RF-4EJ Bangladesh Rhode&Schwarz Basic Flying Training Batik Air RMAF RNLAF RNoAF RNZAF Robins AFB Robotics ROCA Rockwell Belgian Rockwell B-1 Lancer Belgian Air Component Rohde & Schwarz Belgium RoKAF Bell Rolls-Royce Bell 429 GlobalRanger Bell 505 Jet Ranger X Rossiya Airlines Bell Boeing V-22 Osprey Rostec State Corporation Bell Flight Rotorcraft BelugaXL Routes RAF (Royal Air Force) Beriev Be-200 Royal Australian Air Force Berlin Brandenburg Royal Danish Air Force Berlin Schonefeld Berlin Tegel Royal Malaysian Air Force Royal Navy Royal Netherlands Air Force Royal New Zealand Air Force Royal Norwegian Air Force Black Boxes Royal Thai Air Force Black Hawk Royal Thai Navy Black Knights RPAS RQ-4 Blackjack RQ-4D Block III Super Hornet Blue Air Training Blue Islands RSAF RTAF RUAG MRO Switzerland Russia Russian Boeing -B-52 Stratofortress -Boeing 737 -Boeing 747 -Boeing 767 -Boeing 777 -Boeing 787 -Boeing CH-47 Chinook Russian Aerospace Forces Russian Air Force Russian Helicopters Russian Knights Russian Navy RUTM1 Ryanair S-100 S-61 S-61A-4 Saab SAAB Saab 2000 Erieye AEW&C Bombardier Global 6000 Saab 340 Bombardier Q400 Bomber SAAB GlobalEye Bomber Task Force Saab JAS 39 Gripen Boom Supersonic Saab Sk 60 Border Force Safran Safran Helicopter Engines Saker-1C Brands Brazil Brazilian SAR Brazilian Air Force Breeze Airways Brisbane SCAF British British Aerospace Systems SCHIEBEL Schiebel Group British Airways British Army Scout Britten-Norman Sea Lion SEAD Bronco II Search and Rescue Seattle Brussels Airlines Bulgaria Bulgarian Air Force Bundeswehr Burkina Faso Burkina Faso Air Force Business Jet BVLOS Serbia BVM Renegade Serbian Army BVRAAM SESAR SGM C-130 Hercules Shorts Tucano SIAI-Marchetti Sierra Nevada Corporation C-390 Sierra Technical Services C-40A Sikorsky C295 Sikorsky CH-53K King Stallion CAA Sikorsky Raider X CAAS Sikorsky S-61 CAAS/ANSPS Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk Sikorsky VH-92A Calidus Calidus B-250 Singapore Cambodia Sitata CAMCOPTER S-100 Cameroon Cameroon Air Force Camp Simba Canada Skyborg Canadian SkyCourier Canberra Skydweller Aero Skydweller UAS Capacity Reduction SkyGrid Skyward Slovenia Small Glide Munitions Captor-E SNC Cargo SOCOM Solace Solar-Electric Aircraft CASC CH-92A South Africa Cayuse Warrior South America South Korea Ceases CENTCOM Southampton Airport Cessna Cessna Citation Latitude 680 CF-188A Hornet CH-47 CH-53 Space Plane Spain Spanish Air Force Chennai Chile Chilean Spark Cognition Chilean Air Force China China Southern Airlines Chinese Chinook Special Mission Aircraft Chinook HC5 Special Operations Command Special Ops Speed Cirium SpiceJet SpiceXpress Spitfire Close Air Support StandardAero Stealth Stewart ANGB STOVL STS Aviation Services Sukhoi Sukhoi Su-25 Sukhoi Su-35 Sukhoi Su-57 Super Hercules Super Hornet Super Puma Supermarine Spitfire Supersonic Supersonic Bomber Surveillance Sweden Swedish Air Force SWIM Swiss Switzerland Sydney SYERS-2C T-38 T-38 Talon T-6A Efroni T-7A Red Hawk T408 TA-50 Golden Eagle Tactical Air Support Tactical aircraft Tactical Transport Taiwan Takeover Tanker Tanker Aircraft Tanker-Transport TaxiBot Team Tempest Technology Tejas Tempest Terminal 4 Testing Textron AT-6 Wolverine Textron Aviation TH-119 TH-73A Thai Thailand Thales The Netherlands The Shuttleworth Collection Thomas Cook Tiltrotor tlmNexus Tokyo Narita Top Gun Training Training Air Wing 5 Training Aircraft Training Helicopter Transatlantic Transport Transport Helicopter Travel Ban Tu-160 Tu-160M Tucano T.1 Tunisia Tupolev Tu-160M Tupolev Tu-160M1 Turkey Turkish Turkish Air Force TWISTER Typhoon U-680A U-Space UAE UAE Air Force UAEAC UAM UAS UAV UAVOS UCAV UH-60 UH-60M UH-60V Black Hawk UK CAA UK government UN United Aircraft Corporation United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Air Force United States Army United States Department of Defense United States of America Unmanned Aerial System Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Upgrade UPS US Africa Command US Army US Coast Guard US Navy US Navy Blue Angels US Space Force US State Department USA USAF USAFE USMC USMC Reserves USS Wasp Utility Helicopter UTM Valkyrie VC-25A VC-25B VE Day VERIZON Vespina VFA-106 VFC-13 Video Article type - Any - Company Bio Competitions Feature News Podcast Quiz Review Sponsored Video Feature Whitepaper Category - Any - Airports ATM Defence Historic Military Commercial Flight Simulation Author - Any - & PHOTOGRAPHY KEDAR KARMARKAR (Photo Heathrow Airport) (Photo Heathrow Airports Limited) (Photo Martin Needham) . Ian Harding . Simon Murdoch 40 YEARS OF ISRAELI F-15S Aaron Paxton Adam Cowell Adam Landau Adam Smith ADAM SZAJDZICKI Adrian M Balch AI AI news team Aidan Nolan Aimee Turner AIR CDRE NORMAN BONNOR Air Marshal (ret’d) Greg Bagwell CB CBE Air Marshal (Ret’d) Greg Bagwell CB, CBE Air Power Association President, Air Marshal (ret’d) Greg Bagwell CB CBE Airbus Airliner World AIRLINER WORLD’S COMPREHENSIVE COVERAGE OF WORLDWIDE NEWS AIRPORT MOVEMENTS COMPILE D CARL HOPE AIRPORT MOVEMENTS COMPILED CARL HOPE AIRTEAMIMAGES/OLIVERG Al J Venter ALAN DOWSETT Alan Howell ALAN KEY VIA EMAIL ALAN SMITH Alan Warnes Alan Warnes Alan Warnes and Vladimir Trendafilovski Alan Warnes reports ALDON FERGUSON Aleksandar Radić Aleksander Medved Alex Cruz Alex Kovnat, Michigan ALEX REVELL Alex Sidharta Alexander Golz Alexander Mladenov Alexander Mladenov and Krassimir Grozev Alexander Mladenov investigates Alexander Mladenov reports Alexander Mladenov tracks its path to success Alexander Mladenov, photo Kamov Company ALEXIS BLANCO VIA JUAN CARLOS CICALESI Ali Hunt ALL ARTWORK ANDY HAY - FLYINGART All images Roberto Yáñez All stories in Technology Focus are Mark Ayton unless otherwise stated. All stories Mark Broadbent unless otherwise stated. ALLEN VERNON ÁLVARO ROMERO Amaru Tincopa Amirul Ruslan Amit Agronov Amit Agronov and Noam Menashe Amit Agronov, Erik Bruijns and Mark De Greeuw Analayo Korsakul AND IMAGES Jurgen van Toor, Ben Gorski and Patrick Roegies AND PHOTO Ashley Wallace AND PHOTO Lindsay Peacock AND PHOTO Nate Leong and photo: Rich Cooper AND PHOTOS and photos: Alexander Golz and Rich Cooper/COAP and photos: Angad Singh and photos: Ashley Wallace and photos: Barry D. Smith and photos: Benoît Denet and photos: Cees-Jan van der Ende and photos: Cristian Schrik and photos: Curt Jans and photos: Dave Chng, Chin Lee and Tom Lee and photos: Dean Sorochan and photos: Derek Bower and photos: Dirk Jan de Ridder and photos: Dmitry Pichugin and photos: Dr Andreas Zeitler and photos: Francesco Militello Mirto and Luca La Cavera and photos: Frank Crébas and Stephan de Bruijn and photos: Frank Crébas/Bluelife Aviation and photos: Frank Visser and photos: Frédéric Lert and photos: Giovanni Colla and photos: Giovanni Colla and Remo Guidi and photos: Giovanni Colla and Sergio Lanna and photos: Hans Looijmans and Paul van den Hurk and photos: Henri-Pierre Grolleau and photos: Ioannis Lekkas and photos: Ivan Voukadinov and photos: Jake Melampy and photos: James Deboer and photos: Jamie Hunter and photos: Jamie Hunter and Rich Cooper and photos: Jan Jørgensen and photos: Jan Kraak and photos: Jaryd Stock and photos: Jonathan Derden and photos: Martin Scharenborg and Ramon Wenink/Global Aviation Review Press and photos: Matthew Hartman and photos: Mike Killian and photos: Onur Kurc and Tayfun Yasar and photos: Piotr Butowski and photos: Rich Cooper/COAP Media and photos: Stephan de Bruijn and Marco Dijkshoorn and photos: Ted Carlson/Fotodynamics and photos: Ted Carlson/Fotodynamics.com and photos: Yissachar Ruas AND PICTURES: STEFAN PETERSEN ANDRE ABELA VIA CHRIS CAUCHI Andre Giam ANDREAS METZMACHER ANDREAS METZMACHER with NEIL MATHEWS Andreas Rohde Andreas Rupprecht Andreas Spaeth ANDREW BEAUCHAMP-PROCTOR ANDREW CLINE ANDREW CRITCHELL Andrew Drwiega Andrew Drwiega investigates ANDREW FLETCHER Andrew H Cline ANDREW MULLER Andrew Oliver Andrew Pearce ANDREW THOMAS Andrew Thomas picks up the story Andrew Thomas ANDREY AVERIN Andrey Yurgenson ANDY CROSSLEY/APRONMEDIA Andy Hay Andy Martin Andy Martin Editor Andy Martin, Editor Andy Parish Andy Shelton Andy Thomas ANDY THOMAS VIA RAF VALLEY Andy Wolfe Angad Singh ANNE HUGHES ANNETTE CARSON Anthony Moor Anthony Pecchi ANTHONY ROGERS Antonio Muñiz Zaragüeta Antonio Prlenda AR Prince Arda Mevlütoğlu ARI SAARINEN Arie Egozi Arnaud Delalande Arnold ten Pas ARTHUR W. J. G. ORD-HUME ARTHUR W. J. G. ORD-HUME with MATTHEW WILLIS, BEN DUNNELL and MICHAEL J. F. BOWYER as Rob Coppinger explains Ashley Wallace Atul Chandra Avro Lancaster AXEL DUCH Babak Taghvaee Babak Taghvaee reports Barry Ambrose Barry and Bridget Fitzgerald Barry Lloyd BARRY WHEELER Barry Woods- Turner Barry Woods-Turner Barry Woods-Turner Contributing Editor Barry Woods-Turner, John Pagni Bartek Bera Bartosz Glowacki Bartosz Głowacki BASIL NASH BASTIEN OTELLI Bastine Otelli BD BEN BROWN BEN DUNNELL BEN DUNNELL AND DAVID NICHOLAS BEN DUNNELL and DR KEVIN WRIGHT Ben Dunnell explores The Aeroplane’s outstanding archives to cast new light on past stories BEN DUNNELL PHOTOGRAPHY: DARREN HARBAR BEN DUNNELL PHOTOGRAPHY: JOHN DIBBS BEN DUNNELL PHOTOGRAPHY: JOHN DIBBS/FHCAM BEN DUNNELL PHOTOGRAPHY: JOHN DUNNELL BEN DUNNELL BEN GRIFFITHS BEN ULLINGS Benedek Levente Benoît Denet Benoît Denet. Bernardo Andrade Bernd Sturm Bernie Baldwin Bernie Baldwin reports. Bernie Baldwin. Bertie Simmonds Bertie Simmonds reports BERTIE SIMMONDS Best Paul Brown Best regards, Linda Delier Bill Cahill BILL REID BILL TURNILL BJÖRN HELLQVIST Björn Rüdén BOB ARCHER Bob Archer and Tom Kaminski Bob Archer with Tom Kaminski Bob Fischer Bob Fischer and Emiel Sloot Bob Livingstone, Brisbane, Australia Bob O’Brien Bob Sharples Bob Sloan Boeing BOULTBEE VIA ANDREW THOMAS Brad Elward BRIAN GARDNER Brian Hodgson BRIAN STAFFORD BRIAN VAN DE WATER BRIAN WORTHINGTON Bruce Hales BRUCE HALES DUTTON BRUCE HALES-DUTTON BRUCE I. LARRIMER BUSINESS AVIATION NEWS NIGEL PITTAWAY By: Joe Lavery BY STUART MCDIARMID C. HORROCKS Caius Lacey Capt W. E. Johns CARL HOPE Carl Richards CARL WARNER Carlo Kuit and Paul Kievit Carlo Kuit and Paul Kievit/ Bronco Aviation Carlos Cicalesi Carlos Filipe Operti Carol Randall Carol Randall Associate Editor, Commercial Aviation Carol Randall reports Caroline Cook Carroll McCormick Caulun Belcher Cees-Jan van der Ende and C ristobal Soto Pino Charles Kennedy Charles Kennedy. Charles Woodley Charlie Cornish CHARLIE HUKE Chen Chuanren CHRIS AND MAVIS PARKER Chris Clifford Chris Clifford - Editor Chris Clifford, editor Chris Croot CHRIS DICKENSON CHELTENHAM, GLOUCESTERSHIRE Chris Frame Chris French Chris Frishmuth Chris Frishmuth4 CHRIS GIBSON Chris Gilson Chris Gilson Editor CHRIS GOSS Chris Hepburn Chris Kjelgaard Chris Melaisi Chris Pocock Chris Sloan Chris Sloan joins the celebrations as Emirates operates its first scheduled passenger flight into the Florida gateway Chris Smith CHRIS THOMAS Chris Wilson Christian Koenig CHRISTOPHE CONY AND SHOWING Christopher Warner Claire Coombes CLIFF SPINK Clive Grant CLIVE PARISH CO MPILER: BARRY WHEELER, WRITE TO: Aeroplane, Key Publishing Ltd, PO Box 100, Stamford, Lincolnshire PE9 1XQ, UK, E-MAIL TO: aeroplane@keypublishing.com, putting ‘Q&A’ in the header COERT MUNK Col Robert Colin Cove Colonel Bill Rial Colonel Richard H Graham (ret’d) Compiled Ben Dunnell Compiled by Tom Kaminski COMPILED CARL HOPE COMPILED MARK BROADBENT COMPILED MARK BROADBENT CIVIL NEWS COMPILED MARTIN NEEDHAM AND THOMAS HAYNES COMPILED MARTIN NEEDHAM AND THOMAS HAYNES GENERAL AVIATION NEWS Compiled Tom Kaminski COMPILER: BARRY WHEELER COMPILER: BARRY WHEELER COMPILER: BARRYWHEELER COMPILER: BEN DUNNELL COMPILER: BENDUNNELL COMPILER: MIKEHOOKS Cpl Craig Barrett/Royal Australian Air Force Craig Allen Craig West Craig West Editor Craig West visited Cristian Schrik Curt Jans Dabe Allport Dan Lake Dan Sharp DANIEL FORD DANIEL J. DEMERS Daniel Johnston DANIEL KARLSSON Daniele Faccioli Daniele Faccioli and Giovanni Colla Danny Reijnen Darren Harba DARREN HARBAR Darren Willmin Dave Allport Dave Allport Dave Allport and Alan Warnes Dave Allport and Khalem Chapman Dave Allportby Dave Fraser DAVE GOLDSMITH Dave Hughes DAVE SOUTHWOOD Dave Unwin Dave Unwin. Photography Keith Wilson Dave Willis Dave ‘Bio’ Baranek DAVID AXE DAVID AXE AND JOSEPH TREVITHICK DAVID AXE David Billinge David C Isby David Cenciotti DAVID COXON DAVID CROTTY DAVID CYSTER David Gledhill David Greenhill, Poole DAVID HALFORD DAVID HALFORD PHOTOGRAPHY: BASTIEN OTELLI David Hedges David Isand Lon Nordeen David Isby David J Bailey David Mackey DAVID MILLER DAVID NICHOLAS David Ransted David Skeggs David Smith. David Taylor DAVID W. LEE David Weinrich David Willis DAVID WILSON Dayne Markham DE HAVIL LAND VAMPIRE Dean Sorochan Dear editor, Declan Hasson DEGRAEF AND EDWIN BORREMANS DENIS J. CALVERT Derek Bower Derek Davis Derek Davis and Richard Benedikz Derek Davis Editor Derek@pcpilot.net Derek Davis, Editor Derek Davis, Editor derek@pcpilot.net Derek Ferguson Derek Smith, Sunderland Derek ‘Baron’ Davis DFC PHILIP LOUIS ULRIC CROSS Dick Guntrip, Mullion, Cornwall DICK VAN DER AART Dick Wels and Hans Drost Dick Wels examines their work Dietmar Fenners Dino Carrara Dino Marcellino Dino van Doorn Dirk Grothe Dirk Jan de Ridder Dirk Jan de Ridder and Menso van Westrhenen DISTINGUISHED DISTINGUISHED FLYING CROSS / JOHN SAUVAGE DISTINGUISHED FLYING CROSS ARTHUR GILL DISTINGUISHED FLYING CROSS CYRIL BAMBERGER DISTINGUISHED FLYING CROSS DON LAUBMAN DISTINGUISHED FLYING CROSS DOUG NICHOLLS DISTINGUISHED FLYING CROSS GEOFF FISKEN DISTINGUISHED FLYING CROSS RAY LALLEMANT DISTINGUISHED FLYING CROSS ROBERT COWPER DISTINGUISHED FLYING MEDAL JACK STRAIN DISTINGUISHED FLYING MEDAL JIMMY FLINT DISTINGUISHED FLYING MEDAL JOHN ‘JOE’ DALLEY DISTINGUISHED FLYING MEDAL NELSON WEBB DISTINGUISHED FLYING MEDAL THORSTEINN JONSSON DISTINGUISHED FLYING MEDAL TOM BENNETT DJC DL-3. Gregory Alegi Dmitriy Pichugin Dominic Carroll DON BERLINER Donald Nijboer DOUG GORDON Doug Gordon. DOWN UNDER AVIATION NEWS VIA PHIL BUCKLEY DR ANDREAS ZEITLER Dr Andreas Zeitler and Andrea Avian DR KEVIN WRIGHT Dr Kevin Wright. Dr Nicola Davies Dr Richard Porcelli Dr Robert Owen DR RUDOLF STUMBERGER Dr Simon Bennett Dr Stefan Petersen Dr. Richard Porcelli Drone Strike Dsve Allport DUANE EGLI Duncan Monk Dwight D Eisenhower Dylan Eklund Eamon Power Eddie Vann Editor Dino Carrara, Ashley French and Martin Davidson Edwin Schimmel Edwin Wallet/OSO Studio for TU De Elan Head Elio Viroli and Stenio Bacciocchi ELLY BEINHORN Embraer ERIC DESSOUROUX ERIC DUMIGAN ERIK MANNINGS Ernesto Blanco Calcagno Erwan de Cherisey Erwin Fuguet and Santiago Rivas Esteban Brea Esteban G Brea EUROSPOT FACUNDO ROVERA VIA JUAN CARLOS CICALESI Fahad Masood Filip Modrzejewski Filipe Silva Flippie Vermeulen Florian Friz FlyPast editor Chris Clifford FP Francesco Militello Mirto and Luca La Cavera FRANÇOIS PRINS FRANK B MORMILLO FRANK B MORMILLO REPORTS FRANK B. MORMILLO Frank Crébas Frank Crébas and Rich Cooper Frank Crébas/Bluelife Aviation FRANK MINK FRANK MORMILLO FRANK PARKER PHOTOGRAPHY: GAVIN CONROY FRANK STEWART Frank Visser Frank Visser and Ludo Mennes Frank Visser/Northern Skies Aviation FRÉDÉRIC AKARY Frédéric Lert Fréderic Lért PHOTOS Anthony Pecchi Frédéric Marsaly FREDERICK JOHNSEN Fredrik Edvardsen FROM MAR Gabriele Molinelli Gareth Hector Garry L Fry GARY R. BROWN WITH CLIFF SPINK Gary Wetzel GAVIN CONROY GENERAL ATOMICS Geoff Jones Geoff Jones. GEOFFREY NEW Georg Mader GEORGE COLCLOUGH George J. Corner George Karavantos George Karavantos reports Gerard Gaudin Gerard Keijsper Gerry Manning Gert Kromhout Gian Carlo Vecchi Gill Howie GILLES COLLAVERI GIOVANNI COLLA Giovanni Colla and Daniele Faccioli Giovanni Colla and Remo Guidi Giovanni Colla and Rich Cooper Glenn Sands Gordon Arthur GORDON RILEY GORDON RILEY and DARREN HARBAR GORDON RILEY PHOTOGRAPHY: JOHN DIBBS Gordon Smith Gordon Smith & Bob Schumacher Gordon Smith and Thomas Haynes Gordon Smith Deputy Editor Gordon Smith Group Editor GP CAPT GRAHAM EVANS (RAF RTD) WINWICK, CAMBRIDGESHIRE GP CAPT TOM EELES GRAEME SNADDEN Graham Beckwith, Flockton, Yorkshire Graham Buckle GRAHAM FINCH GRAHAM GOODLAD GRAHAM PITCHFOR GRAHAM PITCHFORK GRANT NEWMAN Greg Bagwell Greg Bagwell CB GREG BAUGHEN Greg Cellier Group Captain David Greenway (ret’d) GRUMMAN HELLCAT Guy Martin Guy Martin, photo MD Helicopters Guy Relph Guy Warner Hakan Buske, President and CEO of Saab Han-Ley Tang and Tom de Geytere Hans Drost Hans Seeberg Hans Seeberg listened in Hans van der Wilt Harry Measures HARRY MORROW HAWAIIAN AIRLINES Henk de Ridder Henri-Pierre Grolleau Henri-Pierre Grolleau reports Henri-Pierre Grolleau. HENRY MATTHEWS Henry Tenby Hon. A.F. De Moleyns Horacio J Clariá Horacio J. Clariá Howard Cook HOWARD HEELEY Howard Slutsken hris Frishmuth Hugh Trevor HUGO CABRAL and ARNALDO CORREIA Hunter Iain Murray IAN A. MOULE Ian Baxter IAN BLACK Ian Dally, Auckland Ian Frain Ian Goold Ian Harbison Ian Harding Ian Harding reports Ian Harding, image RAF Odiham Ian McLachlan IAN PARKER Ian Stark IAN THIRSK IAN WAGSTAFF Ian Wilson Igor Bozinovski Igor Salinger Images Darren Harbar In association with…, WRITE TO: Aeroplane, Key Publishing Ltd, PO Box 100, Stamford, Lincolnshire PE9 1XQ, UK, E-MAIL TO: aeroplane@keypublishing.com, putting ‘Skywriters’ in the header Inderjit Singh Inside Stories MARTIN MARAUDER INTERVIEW John Sootheran Interview Rob Coppinger Ioannis Lekkas Issue 107 Joe Lavery Issue 108 Joe Lavery Ivan Voukadinov J. David Eagles Jack Talliss Jake Hamilton Jake Melampy Jake Peterson JAKOB WHITFIELD James and Mike Ronayne James and Mike Ronayne report. James Brown James C Goodall James Careless James Clerk Maxwell James Connolly James DeBoer James DeBoer reports James DeBoer PHOTOS James DeBoer and Scott Youmans James Field JAMES JACKSON JAMES KIGHTLY JAMES KIGHTLY, JAMES KIGHTLY JAMES P CHURCH James Peene James Ronayne James Ronayne reports from Nuremberg. James Wyatt JamesRonaynereports. Jamie Ewan Jamie Ewan with thanks to Andrew Whitehouse Jamie Hunter Jamie Hunter and Khalem Chapman Jamie Hunter and Richard Collens Jamie Hunter and Thomas Newdick Jamie Hunter PHOTOS Jim Haseltine Jamie Hunter with Bob Archer Jamie Hunter with Gary Wetzel Jamie Hunter with Ted Carlson Jamie Hunter with Tom Kaminski Jamie Hunter, Editor Jamie Hunter/Stephen Chapis JAN FORSGREN JAN FORSGREN with ALF INGESSON THOOR JAN FORSGREN with KJELL NORDSTRÖM Jan Hanuschik Jan Jørgensen Jan Kraak Jaryd Stock Jas Hawker Javier Rodriguez JAY SELMAN Jean François Auran Jean-Baptiste Rouer JEAN-CHRISTOPHE CARBONEL Jean-Marc Tanguy Jean-Philippe Rokacz JEANNE FRAZER Jeff Huston Jeroen van Veenendaal Jerry Gunner Jerry Gunner PHOTOS Tim Jansson Jessica Bannister- Pearce Jessica Bannister-Pearce Jim Dunn Jim Haseltine Jim Parsons Jim Winchester Jim Winchester with Rod Simpson Jim Winchester/Rod Simpson João Paulo Moralez João Paulo Moralez and Marcelo Ribeiro João Paulo Moralez and Santiago João Paulo Moralez and Santiago Rivas Joe Campion Joe Charlaff Joe Coles and Ron Smith Joe Copalman Joe G Walker Joe Lavery Joe Pruzzo. Joe Walker Joel Copalman JOHN John Bergstrom, Madison, Wisconsin JOHN BERKELEY John Bilcliffe JOHN BOYLE JOHN CARR JOHN DAVIDSON CHICHESTER John Dibbs JOHN DIBBS PHOTOGRAPHY John Dunnell JOHN E. M. HORNE John Gabor JOHN GOURLEY John Hyde JOHN LANHAM JOHN PERROTT John Romain John Sootheran John Spencer JOHN SWEETMAN Jon Goldenbaum Jon Lake Jon Lake details Jon Lake investigates JON LAKE investigates the two faces of the F-35 Jon Lake tells the story so far Jonathan Duke JONATHAN GARRAWAY Jonathan Parshall Jonny Cracknell JOOP WENSTEDT Jorge Ruivo Joris van Boven Joris van Boven and Alex van Noye Jos Schoofs José Higuera José M Ramos José M. Ramos José Matos José Ramón Valero Josef Campion Josef Campion Josef Campion and Richard Thomas Joseph Zeman JOSH LYMAN Josie May Jozef Mols Juan Carlos Cicalesi Juan Carlos Cicalesi & Ernesto Blanco Calcagno Jürgen Schelling Justin Bronk and Jon Lake Kathleen Hanser Kedar Karmarkar Kees Otten and Wim Das Kees Otten and Wim Das from Norway. Kees van der Mark Kees van der Mark and Rob Conijn Keishi Nukina Keith Burton KEITH MEACHEM Keith Nuthall, Paul Cochrane and Wachira Kigotho Keith Otto KEITH WALKER, SQN LDR RET’D YORK Ken Cothliff KEN ELLIS Ken Illsley KEN PYE Ken Withers KEN WRIGHT AND ANNE GAFIUK Kenneth P. Smitih Kev Baxter Kevan James Kevin Wright KEY COLLECTION KEY-JAMIE EWAN Khalem Chapman Khalem Chapman and Hans Seeberg Khalem Chapman and Paul Eden Khalem Chapmen Kind regards, Boris, BFC Communications Officer Kind regards, Henk Vanderven Kind regards, Mark Hamilton Kind regards, Mike Capper Kirstie Pickering Krzysztof Kuska Krzysztof Kuska PHOTOS Piotr Łysakowski LANCE HIGGERSON Laura Allitt Laura DiRado Laurent Heyligen Lee A Karas LEE CHAPMAN Lee Cook Lee Cross Lee Cross investigates Lee Cross, Nigel Goode Lennart Berns Leonardo Helicopters UK Leslie Quagraine LETTICE CURTIS LEWIS BENJAMIN Lewis Gaylard Lindsay Peacock Linnéa Holmberg Wensby Liviu Dnistran Lockheed Martin Lockheed Martin’s Louise Jones Louise Rose Jones Lt Alan McLeod Lt Cdr David ‘Mog’ Morgan DSC Lt Col Lt Col István Toperczer LT COL ROBERT ‘CRICKET’ RENNER, USAF (RET) PHOTOGRAPHY: JOHN DIBBS Luca La Cavera with Francesco Militello Mirto Ludo Mennes Ludo Mennes and Frank Visser LUIGI CALIARO Luigi Vallero LUIGINO CALIARO LUKE BIMM LYNN WILLIAMS M Mazumdar MAG Airports Maikel de Vaan MAJ (RET) ALF INGESSON THOOR PhD Major General Greg Feest (Ret) MALCOLM BEZZINA Malcolm Ginsberg Malcolm Nason MALCOLM V LOWE Manolito Jaarsma MANY SOUFFAN, ALAIN FAGES AND YVES DONJON Many thanks, Rory O’Neill Marc Schultz MARCH ISSUE: ON SALE GLOBALLY FROM FEBRUARY Marcin Przeworski Marco de Groot with Jamie Hunter Marco Dijkshoorn MARCO FINELLI Marco Muntz Marco Rossi Marcus Vallianos Marcus Wandt/Saab Mariano García and Jose Quevedo Mariano García Rodríguez MARILYN MARROWS VOULLAIRE Mark Ayton Mark Ayton, Editor Mark Broadbent Mark Broadbent Editor Mark Broadbent has the story Mark Broadbent reports Mark Carolla Mark de Greeuw MARK EDWARDS Mark Gregory Mark Rourke MARK ShEPPARD MARTIN KEEN Martin Needham Martin Needham and Thomas Haynes Martin Scharenborg and Ramon Wenink Martin Schofield MARTIN SMÍŠEK Martin-Baker, Dave Unwin Martyn Cartledge Mathias Graegel MATT BONE Matt Ellis Matt Falcus Matt Haskell Matt Savage Matt Wagner Matteo Legnani Matteo Legnaniz MATTHEW BODDINGTON MATTHEW BODDINGTON PHOTOGRAPHY: DARREN HARBAR Matthew Clements MATTHEW WILLIS Maurice Wickstead Mauro Finati and Paolo Rollino Mauro Zanotti Mauro Zanotto Max Waldron MAXIMILIAN MEINDL MAXWELL EDISON MERVYN MITCHELL AND PAVEL VANČATA Michael Balter Michael Go, Galway, Ireland Michael Grove Michael Hamill Michael Hutton MICHAEL J. F. BOWYER Michael Keaveney Michael Kelly Michael Manning Michael Serenc MICHAEL WILSON Mick Britton Midori Fukakusa Mike Crutch Mike Green MIKE HOOKS Mike Killian MIKE LIVERMORE Mike Phipp MIKE POTTER Mike Shreeve Mike Tate MIKHAIL MASLOV Mikhail Maslov via Gennady Sloutskiy MIKHAIL TIMIN Military News stories Khalem Chapman unless otherwise stated. Military Team MILITARY USE Mohamed Adam Nour Moose Peterson Morten Hanche Morten Jessen and Andrew Arthy MRO News Nigel Pittaway Ms. Henri-Pierre Grolleau MSgt Chria Dierkes Nate Leong Neil Dunridge Neil ‘Waylon’ Jennings and Tony Holmes News Dave Allport NEWS EDITOR: TONY HARMSWORTH News Mark Broadbent Niall Paterson Nicholas Chute Nicholas Hoenich Nicholas Jones Nick Spall Nicolas Deboeck Niels Roman Niels Roman with Rich Cooper Nigel Goode NIGEL LEMON Nigel Pittawa Nigel Pittaway Nigel Price NIGEL WALPOLE Nik French Nikolay Yakubovich Noam Menashe NOEL FORSYTH NORM DeWITT Norman Buss Norman Freihaut Norman Graf Norman Long Oliver Jonischkeit ON SALE DATE MAY VARY REGION oneworld governing board chairman and Qantas Group CEO Alan Joyce Onur Kurç and Tayfun Yaşar OSCAR GARDEN Owen Zupp P Olivier and J Lemoigne P. G. THOMAS P. HARRIS Paolo Rollino PATRICE DOCHAIN Patrick Boniface Patrick Dirksen Patrick Dirksen and Frank Mink Patrick Downie PATRICK OTTER Patrick Roegies Patrick Roegies, Jurgen van Toor and Ben Gorski Paul Crickmore Paul E Eden Paul Eden Paul Fraser PAUL MIDDLETON Paul Stone Paul van den Hurk Paul van den Hurk and Hans Looijmans Paul Willis Paulo Mata Pavol Sajták PC Pilot’s Richard Benedikz PEMBROKE DOCK SUNDERLAND TRUST Perry Roos PETE LONDON Pete London explains why they never flew in anger PETER AMOS Peter Apsey PETER ARNOLD Peter Cooper PETER COWLEY Peter E Davies Peter Felstead Peter Foster PETER ISAACSON Peter J. Bish Peter Knapp Peter Lewis Peter Mitrovitch Peter R Foster PETER R. ARNOLD Peter R. Foster Peter R. Foster with Jamie Hunter Peter R. March Peter R. Meyers Peter Stark Peter Summers Peter ten Berg PETER VACHER Peterten Berg Phil Buckley Phil Buckley and Mike O’Neill attended the Royal Australian Air Force’s Exercise Diamond Storm held in the Northern Territory between April and May. Philip D Grove PHILIP JARRETT Philip Stevens Philippe Rey PHOTO // RUSSIAN FLYPAST Photo Stuart Sanders PHOTO-DEREK BARRETT PHOTO-MARTIN CAVANEY PHOTOGRAPHY PAUL BOWEN Photos Jim ‘Hazy’ Haseltine, words Ian Carroll. PIERRE CLOSTERMANN PIERRE-ALAIN ANTOINE PIERRE-ETIENNE LANGENFELD AND MAXIMILIAN MEINDL Piotr Butowski Piotr Butowski, photo Progress PIOTR R. FRANKOWSKI PROF TIM JENKINS Qineti Raghavendra Verma Ralph Duenas Ralph Olson Ralph Olson reports. RALPH PEGRAM RAMIRO PIACENZA Ramiro S Piacenza Ray Leach Raymond van Dijkhuizen REGISTER REVIEW STUART REGISTER REVIEW STUART MCDIARMID REINO MYLLYMÄKI Remco Stalenhoef Remo Guidi Renato Fonseca and Rafael Reca Renato Serra Fonseca René L Uijthoven René L Uijthoven/Aerdia-Aviapress REPORT: Bertie Simmonds REPORT: ALEXANDER MLADENOV report: Andy Wilson report: Antonio Prlenda report: Ashley Wallace report: Babak Taghvaee report: Babak Taghvaee with Thomas Newdick report: Brad Elward report: Dr Richard Porcelli report: Erik Bruijns and Mark de Greeuw report: Frédéric Lert photos: Anthony Pecchi report: Ioannis Lekkas report: Ioannis Lekkas and Jamie Hunter photos: Jamie Hunter report: Jake Melampy report: Jamie Hunter report: Jamie Hunter and Salvador Mafé Huertas report: Jamie Hunter photos: Frank Crébas report: Jamie Hunter photos: Jim Haseltine report: Joe Copalman report: Jon Lake REPORT: Jos Schoofs REPORT: KHALEM CHAPMAN report: Mark A. Werkema report: Michael Serenc report: Moreno Aguiari report: Neil Dunridge report: Niels Roman report: Norman Graf report: Norman Long report: Philippe Rey report: Piotr Butowski report: Rich Cooper report: Rich Cooper/Centre of Aviation Photography photos: Rich Cooper/COAP and Bartek Bera report: Rob Coppinger with Jamie Hunter report: Robert Beckhusen report: Roy Choo report: Stephan de Bruijn and Frank Crébas report: Søren Augustesen report: Thomas Newdick report: Tom Kaminski report: Tom Kaminski and Jamie Hunter report: Vince Powell report: Warren E. Thompson REPORT: KHALEM CHAPMAN reports Alexander Mladenov reports and photos. Jake Melampy reports Babak Taghvaee reports Heba Hashem reports Jon Lake reports Santiago Rivas reports Jean Francoise Auran reports Jos Schoofs REPORT CHRIS CROOT REVIEWER: MIKEHOOKS Riccardo Niccoli Rich Cooper Rich Cooper and Frank Crébas Rich Cooper/COAP Rich Cooper/COAP Media Richard A. Franks Richard Bates Richard Benedikz Richard Collens Richard D Bernstein RICHARD G. WILSHER Richard Hall RICHARD HALL/PAULO MATA Richard Knight Richard Maslen RICHARD MENAGE RICHARD MENAGE PHOTOGRAPHY: DARREN HARBAR Richard Nicholl RICHARD PAVER RICHARD PAYNE RICHARD RIDING Richard Schuurman RICHARD SCOTT RICHARD STOWERS RICHARD TAZEWELL Richard Thomas Richard Thomas investigates Richard Thomas reports Richard Vander Meulen RICHARD VANDERVORD Rick Bishop Rick Burgess Rob Coppinger Rob Glover ROB J. M. MULDER Rob J. M. Mulder published European Air lines Rob van Disseldorp Robbie Shaw ROBERT BECKHUSEN Robert Bell, Sandwick, Shetland Robert Coppinger Robert Erenstein ROBERT F DORR ROBERT GRETZYNGIER ROBERT OWEN Robert S Grant Robert S Hopkins III Robert S. Hopkins III published Hikoki Publications Robert S. Hopkins, III Roberto Yáñez Roberto Yáñez and Alex Rodríguez ROBERTS. HOPKINS, III ROBIN BROOKS ROBIN BROOKS-BHHH Robin Cordery Robin Evans ROBIN J BROOKS ROBIN J. BROOKS ROBIN LINDHOLM Robin Polderman Rod Hawkins Rod Simpson Rodrigo Rodríguez Costa Roelof-Jan Gort ROGER DE MERCADO ROGER LINDSAY ROGER R. BROWN Roger Soupart ROGER SYRATT Rogier Westerhuis and Ian Carroll Rolf Flinzner ROLF JONSEN Rolf Stibbe ROLF STÜNKEL RON LLOYD Ron Mak RONALD WALFORD SOUTH DARENTH, KENTb RONNIE CHURCHER ROWLAND WHITE Roy Choo Roy Choo and Peter Ho Rudnei Dias da Cunha Rudy Horak Ryan Brutt All photos: TheAutoArchaeologist Ryan Dorling RYAN TRIO Sales contract. Tom Kaminski Salvador Mafé Huertas Sam Chui Samantha Webb Samuel Beal SANTIAGO RIVAS Santiago Rivas and Amaru Tincopa Santiago Rivas and Florencia Lucero Heguy Santiago Rivas and João Paulo Moralez Sarah Gibbons and Keith Nuthall Satu Dah Satu Dahl Scoren Nielsen Scott Dworkin SCOTT GERMAIN Scott Sturkol Fort McCoy Public Affairs/US Army SCOTT WOLFF SEAN FEAST Sebastian Sch Sebastian Schmit Sebastian Schmitz Sébastien Buyck Selwyn Parker Serbian MoD via author Sérgio Santana Series 3 Lesson 6 Peter Stark Series 3 Lesson 8 Peter Stark Seven van Roij Shawn Richards Shervin Fonooni SHLOMO ALOMI SIMON BECK SIMON D. BECK Simon De Rudder SIMON GREEN Simon Gregory SIMON HEPWORTH Simon Murdoch Simon Vaughan Since its recent restoration, Spitfire PL983 has had the signature of Lettice Curtis applied just below the windscreen, as is visible in this shot of John Romain landing the machine at Cosford in June. Spencer Bennett Spencer Wilmot SQN LDR BILL TURNILL SQN LDR CLIVE ROWLEY SQN LDR PETER HUGGINS SQN LDR R. A. HARVEY Stage 1 – Lesson 9 Peter Stark Stefan Degraef STEFAN DEGRAEF AND EDWIN BORREMANS Stefan Goossens and Arnold ten Pas Stefan Goossens/4Aviation Stefan Petersen Stefan Schmoll Stephan Chapis Stephan de Bruijn Stephan Widmer STEPHEN CHAPIS STEPHEN DOBSON Stephen Riley STEPHEN SKINNER Steve Beebee Steve Beebee Deputy Editor Steve Beebee reports, with photography Darren Harbar STEVE BOND STEVE BUCKBY Steve Grivno Steve Gyles STEVE MACLEAN STEVE McLEAN STEVE RICHARDS STEVE SLATER steve.beebee@keypublishing.com STEVEN POTTER STEVEN TAYLOR STEWART WILSON story from John Boyle STUART EGHAM NYMPSFIELD, GLOUCESTERSHIRE STUART MCDIARMID Stuart Sanders STUART MCDIARMID Sven van Roij Søren Augustesen Søren Nielsen Tara Craig Tara Leggett Ted Carlson Ted Carlson/Fotodynamics Ted Carlson/Fotodynamics.com Ted Porter TERENCE LEVERSEDGE Terry Eyres TERRY HIGGINS TERRY LEVERSEDGE Thank you. Kind regards, MD White Thanks again for indulging my nostalgia, Richard Sumner Thanks. John Moors The AI team Thomas Cleaver Thomas Haynes Thomas Haynes & Thomas Lee Thomas Haynes spoke to CEO Birgir Jónsson Thomas Lee Thomas Lee and Carol Randall THOMAS McKELVEY CLEAVER Thomas Newdick Thomas Newdick Email at: edafm@keypublishing.com Thomas Newdick. Thomas Withington Thomas Withington investigates Tieme Fester and Cees-Jan van der Ende TIGER SQUADRON Tim Fish Tim Maitland, Chichester, West Sussex Tim O’Brien GAvA Tim Ripley Tim Tiernay TIM WEINSCHENKER Timm Ziegenthaler Timothy Brandt Tom Tom Allett TOM ANUSEWICZ Tom Batchelor Tom Batchelor reports Tom Broadbent TOM COOPER Tom Docherty TOM EELES Tom Kaminski Tom Kaminski. Tom Kaminski/Rick Burgess Tom Singfield Tom Spencer Tom Withington Tomislav Mesarić TONY BLANKLEY TONY BUTTLER TONY BUTTLER and BEN DUNNELL TONY CLAY Tony Dixon TONY FAIRBAIRN Tony Fidoe TONY HARMSWORTH Tony Holmes Tony Mallett Tony Sacketos Tor Nørstegârd TSgt Aaron Vezeau/New Hampshire Air National Guard UAC Umberto Greco USAF Uwe Stohrer Václav Kudela VANESSA ASCOUGH Vangelis Antonakis Vasco Garcia Vasily Kuznetsov VIA TAVAS VIC FLINTHAM Vickers Wellington Victor Pody provides a selection of photographs from the event. Viktor Koren Vincent Hodder, Flybe Chief Revenue Officer Vladimir Trendafflovski Vladimir Trendafilovski VOLKER LIEBSCHER WARREN E THOMPSON Warren E. Thompson Warren Thompson Warren Thompson. Waseem Abbas WESTLAND LYSANDER No 19 Westleigh Bushell Wg Cdr John Butcher Wilbur Sargunaraj Will Warnes and Khalem Chapman Wim Das Wim Houquet Wim van Dijk Wingco WITH THANKS TO BARTOSZ MACIEJCZYK WITH THANKS TO ELLIOTT ATKINS WITH THANKS TO GARRY BENTLEY WITH THANKS TO HOWARD COOK With thanks to James P Church WITH THANKS TO JIM HODGSON with thanks to Kathy Lee WITH THANKS TO KEITH BRUNQUIST WITH THANKS TO LEE MILLS-THM WITH THANKS TO MAX WALDRON With thanks to Meghan Marum WITH THANKS TO STEVE CAWLEY WITH THANKS TO TONY CLAY With the hallowed skies over Old Warden in Bedfordshire reverberating to the sound of aeroplanes once again, we share images from the resident Shuttleworth Collection’s first three events of the year Wolfgang Jarisch Words & images Ludo Mennes and Frank Visser Words & photos Dr Stefan Petersen WORDS AND IMAGES Alan Warnes WORDS AND PHOTOGRAPHY LUIGINO CALIARO WORDS ANDREW THOMAS WORDS CHRIS CROOT Words Chris Croot and John Sootheran Words Dan Lezano Words David Ransted Words FlyPast’s Nigel Price Words Graham Pitchfork WORDS JAKE HAMILTON Words John Sootheran WORDS KHALEM CHAPMAN WORDS Ludo Mennes Words Maikel de Vaan WORDS Mark Ayton Words Mike Rajkumar Words Nigel Price. WORDS Rafael Treviño & Salvador Mafé WORDS ROB COPPINGER WORDS ROBERT COPPINGER World’s Nigel Price writes Andreas Spaeth writes Angie Bee writes John Sootheran writes Jorge Ruivo WRREN E THOMPSON XAVIER MÉAL Yissachar Ruas BRUCE HALES-DUTTON SHLOMO ALONI TONY BUTTLER ARTHUR W. J. G. ORD-HUME BEN DUNNELL HUGH FIELD SANTIAGO RIVAS Alexander Mladenov reports as Andreas Rohde discovers CARL HOPE Dave Allport Dave Willis DAVID AXE GRAHAM GOODLAD Jack J Hersch Mark Broadbent MRO NEWS NIGEL PITTAWAY News Dave Allport News Mark Broadbent Rob Coppinger reports Dave Willis Mark Broadbent News Mark Broadbent News Mark Broadbent ØYVIND MUNCH ELLINGSEN ‘ Philaticus’ ‘BILLY’ BLAKE ‘Landing distances are dependent on the weight of the aircraft. The aircraft has no brakes, and instead uses the friction of the snow and reverse thrust of the propellers, bringing it to a stop in a couple of thousand feet’ ‘Philaticus’ ’Force’ correction Apply