Welcome to Air Traffic Management

Deicers from Clariant: For a safe take-off on ice and snow
Learn about Clariant's special fluids that are used to deice planes and protect them from reicing before take-off
Saab Awarded Virtual Ramp Control System Contract
Saab Awarded Contract from Kansas City International Airport for Virtual Ramp Control System
RAF airlifts new radar onto Rock of Gibraltar
Aquila Air Traffic Management Services has delivered the new radar to serve RAF Gibraltar.
Swiss airspace in women's hands
In celebration of International Women's Day, Swiss airspace will be managed predominantly by female ATCOs.
FAB CE / FABEC Free Route Airspace
Expansion of cross-border free route airspace for climate-friendly air traffic
The Road to Automated Metropolitan Flight
Automated flight systems will heavily influence the success of UAM strategies
FREQUENTIS looks to airports of the future
FREQUENTIS and German Aerospace Center to bring multiple remote tower operations to the next level
Skyguide’s 2021 results heavily impacted by the pandemic
The Corona pandemic again weighed heavily on the Swiss aviation industry in 2021
Technology innovations for aviation in new Cranfield University and Inmarsat report
Technology innovations to revolutionise aviation unveiled in new Cranfield University and Inmarsat report
SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket to Launch Inmarsat's Newest Satellite
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch the second in the Inmarsat-6 series of satellites
Whitepapers
Modern Managed Services as an enabler of safety-critical operations
Focus on what matters to your stakeholders by leveraging trusted partnerships to deliver safety-compliant control centre solutions, networks support solutions and services.
WANTED: Airspace guardian of the future…
As Egis celebrates 50 years in aviation, we publish a new discussion paper imagining the long-term future of aviation and what relevance air traffic management might have within it.