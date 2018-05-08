FREQUENTIS to replace Schmid VCS in Sharjah 

Sharjah International Airport has awarded Frequentis and its UAE partner, Bayanat Engineering UAE, the contract to modernise its voice communication infrastructure and replace the existing Schmid Telecom system.

The tower at Sharjah International Airport will be equipped with the Frequentis VCS3020X.

The business said the VCS3020X will ensure Sharjah International Airport benefits from the best performing air traffic control voice communication solution, together with rapid deployment and the lowest total cost of ownership.

Stretching from the Arabian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman, Sharjah is the third largest of the seven Emirate countries that form the United Arab Emirates. The international airport is a major air transport hub in the UAE, serving close to 12 million passengers per year.

“The Frequentis system has many positive references, both globally and in this region, as well as its experience with similar projects. We are looking forward to a successful project completion,” said Johnson Philips, general manager – CNS, ATM & MET Division at Bayanat Engineering.

As a field-proven, compact and fully duplicated end-to-end IP VCS, Frequentis said its system provides flexible integration of the existing analogue and digital radio infrastructure. This will enable Sharjah to manage all communications between the tower and the cockpit with minimal air-ground delay while providing the best voice quality.

The fully redundant solution also comprises a multitude of interfaces to external systems. It is ready for future IP radio and telephone connectivity and is compliant to the ED-137B EUROCAE (European Organisation for Civil Aviation Equipment) standard.

“We are proud to have been selected by Sharjah Airport to provide the latest voice communications technology for this tower project. We are honuored that Sharjah International Airport has entrusted us with the modernisation of its voice communication system. We sincerely welcome Sharjah as a new customer and look forward to a successful, and long-term partnership,” said Hannu Juurakko, vice president ATM Civil at Frequentis.

In 2017 Frequentis and Bayanat completed similar projects at Al Bateen and Delma Airports in the UAE, also replacing legacy Schmid systems after the telecom company announced bankruptcy.