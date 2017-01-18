Current IssueSingle European Sky » NextGen » SESAR CEO Survey 2016 »
Issue 4, 2016CHALLENGING TIMES FOR NATS
AFRICA SPECIAL REPORT
ATM Technology Focus
NEWSLETTER
Sign up to the Air Traffic Management Newsletter for the latest updates.
-
-
Latest News
Galileo’s failed clocks latest hurdle to overcome
Posted: January 18th, 2017
Posted: January 18th, 2017
Nine high precision clocks on board Europe’s Galileo satellites – vital for the necessary synchronisation of critical satellite navigation technology – have failed, according to … More
Belgocontrol, skyguide team on incident support
Posted: January 18th, 2017
Posted: January 18th, 2017
Belgocontrol and its Swiss counterpart skyguide are to enhance the support given to air traffic controllers following major incidents. Air traffic incidents can have a … More
Iceland’s Isavia embarks on Aireon polar quest
Posted: January 18th, 2017
Posted: January 18th, 2017
Icelandic air traffic control plans to conduct flight trials in polar airspace north of 70 degrees to evaluate the expected benefits of new space-based surveillance … More
LGS, EANS team on remote tower technology
Posted: January 18th, 2017
Posted: January 18th, 2017
Latvian and Estonian air navigation service providers LGS and EANS are to jointly develop a remote tower technology solution. The joint commitment was made with … More
Bahamas strike landmark airspace deal
Posted: January 17th, 2017
Posted: January 17th, 2017
The Bahamas has reached a landmark agreement with the United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to regain control of its airspace. “Considerable progress is now … More
Airways New Zealand sees record summer
Posted: January 17th, 2017
Posted: January 17th, 2017
Airways New Zealand saw an 11 per cent increase in air traffic volumes from last year, 18 per cent up on two years ago. Air … More
Osprey tasked with Zephyr-S safety study
Posted: January 17th, 2017
Posted: January 17th, 2017
Osprey CSL has secured a new contract from Airbus to provide a safe separation assessment of the Zephyr-S unmanned aircraft. Referred to as a … More
Europe’s ATC launches worsening weather study
Posted: January 16th, 2017
Posted: January 16th, 2017
Several major European air traffic control agencies are studying how best to manageÂ the impact of an apparent worsening of continental weather systems. The six air … More
RecruitmentTrainee Air Traffic Controllers
Posted: January 20th, 2017
Skymark Airlines B737 NG Captains
Posted: January 20th, 2017
Direct Entry Rated Captain for Airbus A320
Posted: January 20th, 2017
FIRST OFFICER | A320
Posted: January 20th, 2017
Recruitment ››
Most Read Posts
Top 5 most read posts from the last 7 days
Feature
Posted: January 10th, 2017
The forecast just got brighter for US area control centre controllers in offshore airspace who will get better weather information from areas where radar is … More
Posted: December 16th, 2016
Heading home for the holidays may fill you with joy, as well as a little dread at the thought of the complexities of air travel … More
Directory
The Directory ››