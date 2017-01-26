Current IssueSingle European Sky » NextGen » SESAR CEO Survey 2016 »
Issue 4, 2016CHALLENGING TIMES FOR NATS
AFRICA SPECIAL REPORT
ATM Technology Focus
UK transport chief pledges action on airspace
Posted: January 26th, 2017
British transport secretary Chris Grayling has acknowledged the airline industry’s “frustration” with delays in UK airspace modernisation, pledging to launch a consultation on measures to … More
European fares â‚¬2.1bn higher than costs
Posted: January 25th, 2017
A new study has found that consumers in Europe are currently paying â‚¬2.1 billion eachÂ year in additional air fares due to capacity constraints at airports. … More
SES Awards. Only one more week to go….!
Posted: January 23rd, 2017
Are you an European ATM industry champion? If so, why not seek recognition through the prestigiousÂ Single European Sky Award? The European Commissionâ€™s Directorate-General for Mobility … More
Air Transat to test fuel-saving taxiing system
Posted: January 23rd, 2017
Canadian holiday airline Air Transat has agreed to offer Gibraltar-based WheelTug access to one of its Boeing 737 aircraft for development and testing purposes. The … More
Korea to outline Vision 2025 growth plans
Posted: January 23rd, 2017
Korea Airports Corporation is to outline later this year its Vision 2025 investment plan worth US$856 million. KAC chief executive Sung Ilhwan was reported on … More
Thailand to invest on predicted traffic growth
Posted: January 23rd, 2017
Thailand is to start installing an upgraded aviation system by early 2018Â to better manage growing air traffic levels, according to the Bangkok Post. The system … More
UkSATSE traffic drops 8%, sees domestic boost
Posted: January 23rd, 2017
Ukraine air traffic control provided services for more than 214,000 flights in 2016,Â eightÂ per cent fewer than in 2015. The Ukrainian State Air Traffic Services Enterprise … More
Indra to continue pioneering 4D trajectory
Posted: January 23rd, 2017
Indra is playing a prominent role in the second phase of the programme to create the Single European Sky with a stake in 25 of … More
