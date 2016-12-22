Current IssueSingle European Sky » NextGen » SESAR CEO Survey 2016 »
Issue 4, 2016CHALLENGING TIMES FOR NATS
AFRICA SPECIAL REPORT
ATM Technology Focus
Environmental impact of space-based ADS-B surveillance tech a ‘win-win’ for airlines, society
Posted: December 22nd, 2016
A new report based on academic research claims potential savings in global aviation carbon emissions through usingÂ space-based automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast (ADS-B) technology in remote and … More
Finland’s Finavia looks to spin off ATC
Posted: December 21st, 2016
Finavia is examining whether to turn its air navigation business into an independent companyÂ responsible for Finlandâ€™s area and approach control services. Finavia is preparing the … More
Iris Precursor completes first trial phase
Posted: December 20th, 2016
The European Space Agency (ESA) has completed its first flight trials using satellites to help bring Europe closer to its goal of modernising air traffic … More
Norwegian eyeing Siberian Corridor benefits
Posted: December 20th, 2016
Norwegian Air Shuttle is pinning its hopes on forthcoming talks between the Norwegian and Russian Government that could see new trans-polarÂ airspaceÂ rights allowing the long haul, … More
Sweden plans first airport w/out traditional tower
Posted: December 19th, 2016
Saab and the Swedish air navigation service provider LFV’s newly established company Saab Digital Air Traffic Solutions has signed a letter of intent with Scandinavian … More
FABEC states adopt common airspace policy
Posted: December 19th, 2016
The six FABEC states of Belgium, France, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands and Switzerland have adopted a new and far-reaching common airspace policy to improve the … More
RISE project to boost regional connectivity
Posted: December 16th, 2016
NAVBLUE and its SESAR partners have completed the RISE Project (RNP Implementation Synchronised in Europe), layingÂ the groundwork for the deployment of performance-based navigation (PBN) procedures … More
Europe’s Galileo satellite navigation services go live
Posted: December 15th, 2016
Europe’s satellite navigation system Galileo today started offering its initial services to public authorities, businesses and citizens. Galileo is Europe’s Global Satellite Navigation System (GNSS), … More
Feature
Posted: December 16th, 2016
Heading home for the holidays may fill you with joy, as well as a little dread at the thought of the complexities of air travel … More
Posted: November 30th, 2016
The implementation of a modernised en-route air traffic control system is not a piece of cake, but when the right ingredients are brought together, the … More
