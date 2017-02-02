Current IssueSingle European Sky » NextGen » SESAR CEO Survey 2016 »
Issue 4, 2016CHALLENGING TIMES FOR NATS
AFRICA SPECIAL REPORT
ATM Technology Focus
First flights controlled with France’s advanced 4-FLIGHT ATM system at Reims area control centre
Posted: February 2nd, 2017
Reims area control centre handled, for the first time on January 24, actual air traffic using the future French air traffic management system 4-FLIGHT and … More
ERA secures surveillance contract at Najaf
Posted: February 2nd, 2017
ERA has signed a new contract to cover the terminal area of Najaf International Airport, Iraq. ERA willÂ deliver a composite multilateration and ADS-B system for … More
UK aviation welcomes airspace overhaul move
Posted: February 2nd, 2017
The Skyâ€™s The Limit coalition representing airports, airlines and UK air traffic control has welcomed the publication of the British Governmentâ€™s airspace and noise policy … More
Irish claim world-first multiple tower remote trial
Posted: February 2nd, 2017
Ireland’s IAA has completed its operational trials on remote tower technology, heralding the launch of multiple tower remote operations by a single air traffic controller. … More
Traffic in Czech airspace doubles over 14 years
Posted: February 1st, 2017
Czech air navigation service providerÂ ANS CR last year recorded the third consecutive record-breaking year for air traffic using itsÂ airspace. The total number of movements over … More
NATCA congratulates Chao on transportation secretary confirmation; urges stable funding
Posted: February 1st, 2017
The United States National Air Traffic Controllers Association has congratulated Elaine Chao on her United States Senate confirmationÂ asÂ Secretary of the United StatesÂ Department of Transportation. â€œOur … More
DFS division to bundle commercial activitiesÂ
Posted: January 30th, 2017
GermanÂ air navigation service providerÂ Deutsche Flugsicherung (DFS) has bundled third-party business intoÂ a new subsidiary DFS Aviation Services. A wholly-owned subsidiary, DFS Aviation Services will market international … More
UK transport chief pledges action on airspace
Posted: January 26th, 2017
British transport secretary Chris Grayling has acknowledged the airline industry’s “frustration” with delays in UK airspace modernisation, pledging to launch a consultation on measures to … More
Feature
Posted: January 10th, 2017
The forecast just got brighter for US area control centre controllers in offshore airspace who will get better weather information from areas where radar is … More
Posted: December 16th, 2016
Heading home for the holidays may fill you with joy, as well as a little dread at the thought of the complexities of air travel … More
