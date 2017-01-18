Latest News

Galileo’s failed clocks latest hurdle to overcome
Posted: January 18th, 2017

Nine high precision clocks on board Europe's Galileo satellites – vital for the necessary synchronisation of critical satellite navigation technology – have failed, according to
Belgocontrol, skyguide team on incident support
Posted: January 18th, 2017

Belgocontrol and its Swiss counterpart skyguide are to enhance the support given to air traffic controllers following major incidents. Air traffic incidents can have a
Iceland’s Isavia embarks on Aireon polar quest
Posted: January 18th, 2017

Icelandic air traffic control plans to conduct flight trials in polar airspace north of 70 degrees to evaluate the expected benefits of new space-based surveillance
LGS, EANS team on remote tower technology
Posted: January 18th, 2017

Latvian and Estonian air navigation service providers LGS and EANS are to jointly develop a remote tower technology solution. The joint commitment was made with
Bahamas strike landmark airspace deal
Posted: January 17th, 2017

The Bahamas has reached a landmark agreement with the United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to regain control of its airspace. "Considerable progress is now
Airways New Zealand sees record summer
Posted: January 17th, 2017

Airways New Zealand saw an 11 per cent increase in air traffic volumes from last year, 18 per cent up on two years ago. Air
Osprey tasked with Zephyr-S safety study
Posted: January 17th, 2017

  Osprey CSL has secured a new contract from Airbus to provide a safe separation assessment of the Zephyr-S unmanned aircraft. Referred to as a
Europe’s ATC launches worsening weather study
Posted: January 16th, 2017

Several major European air traffic control agencies are studying how best to manageÂ the impact of an apparent worsening of continental weather systems. The six air
Feature

Weather Eye
Posted: January 10th, 2017

The forecast just got brighter for US area control centre controllers in offshore airspace who will get better weather information from areas where radar is
Future of Flight
Posted: December 16th, 2016

Heading home for the holidays may fill you with joy, as well as a little dread at the thought of the complexities of air travel
