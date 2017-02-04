Latest News

New HK air traffic system handles record flights
Posted: February 4th, 2017

Hong Kong’s Civil Aviation Department (CAD) handled a record high number of overflightsÂ during the busy Lunar New Year holidays. Flights travelling across the Hong Kong … More ››
Australia hails historic date for ADS-B
Posted: February 4th, 2017

The final fitment mandate for Automatic Dependent Surveillance Broadcast (ADS-B) technology came into effect on February 2Â for all instrument flight rules (IFR) aircraft flying in … More ››
Eurocontrol certified as pan Europe AIS provider
Posted: February 4th, 2017

EurocontrolÂ has become the first pan-European aeronautical information service provider to be certified under the Single European Sky legislation regarding the provision of the European Aeronautical … More ››
Metron, Volpe partner on transportation planning
Posted: February 4th, 2017

The John A Volpe National Transportation Systems Center (Volpe Center) hasÂ awarded Metron Aviation one of three prime contracts under the Transportation Planning, Measurement, Modeling and … More ››
India’s AAI dedicates new ATFM centre
Posted: February 4th, 2017

India has officially launched its Central Command Centre, Air Traffic Flow Management (C-ATM), becoming the seventh country in the world to implement the Air Traffic … More ››
Telephonics receives FAA production orderÂ 
Posted: February 4th, 2017

Telephonics has received production orders for 34Â Common Terminal Digitizer (CTD) systems from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). CTD supports the FAA’s Next Gen initiative so … More ››
First flights controlled with France’s advanced 4-FLIGHT ATM system at Reims area control centre
Posted: February 2nd, 2017

Reims area control centre handled, for the first time on January 24, actual air traffic using the future French air traffic management system 4-FLIGHT and … More ››
ERA secures surveillance contract at Najaf
Posted: February 2nd, 2017

ERA has signed a new contract to cover the terminal area of Najaf International Airport, Iraq. ERA willÂ deliver a composite multilateration and ADS-B system for … More ››
