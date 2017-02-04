Current IssueSingle European Sky » NextGen » SESAR CEO Survey 2016 »
New HK air traffic system handles record flights
Hong Kong’s Civil Aviation Department (CAD) handled a record high number of overflightsÂ during the busy Lunar New Year holidays. Flights travelling across the Hong Kong … More
Australia hails historic date for ADS-B
The final fitment mandate for Automatic Dependent Surveillance Broadcast (ADS-B) technology came into effect on February 2Â for all instrument flight rules (IFR) aircraft flying in … More
Eurocontrol certified as pan Europe AIS provider
EurocontrolÂ has become the first pan-European aeronautical information service provider to be certified under the Single European Sky legislation regarding the provision of the European Aeronautical … More
Metron, Volpe partner on transportation planning
The John A Volpe National Transportation Systems Center (Volpe Center) hasÂ awarded Metron Aviation one of three prime contracts under the Transportation Planning, Measurement, Modeling and … More
India’s AAI dedicates new ATFM centre
India has officially launched its Central Command Centre, Air Traffic Flow Management (C-ATM), becoming the seventh country in the world to implement the Air Traffic … More
Telephonics receives FAA production orderÂ
Telephonics has received production orders for 34Â Common Terminal Digitizer (CTD) systems from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). CTD supports the FAA’s Next Gen initiative so … More
First flights controlled with France’s advanced 4-FLIGHT ATM system at Reims area control centre
Reims area control centre handled, for the first time on January 24, actual air traffic using the future French air traffic management system 4-FLIGHT and … More
ERA secures surveillance contract at Najaf
ERA has signed a new contract to cover the terminal area of Najaf International Airport, Iraq. ERA willÂ deliver a composite multilateration and ADS-B system for … More
