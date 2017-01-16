Current IssueSingle European Sky » NextGen » SESAR CEO Survey 2016 »
Issue 4, 2016CHALLENGING TIMES FOR NATS
AFRICA SPECIAL REPORT
ATM Technology Focus
Europe’s ATC launches worsening weather study
Posted: January 16th, 2017
Several major European air traffic control agencies are studying how best to manageÂ the impact of an apparent worsening of continental weather systems. The six air … More
Seeking all European ATM champions
Posted: January 16th, 2017
Are you an European ATM industry champion? If so, why not seek recognition through the prestigiousÂ Single European Sky Award? The European Commissionâ€™s Directorate-General for Mobility … More
FAA ill-prepared for major ATC disruption
Posted: January 16th, 2017
A US transport watchdog has flagged worrying deficiencies in the Federal Aviation Administrationâ€™s (FAA) ability to adequately handleÂ major disruptions to the air traffic system. In … More
The era of space-based surveillance is here!
Posted: January 14th, 2017
Spaceflight business SpaceX has successfullyÂ launchedÂ itsÂ Falcon 9 rocket carrying Aireonâ€™s transformative space-based ADS-B technology. Launching from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California, the SpaceX Falcon 9 … More
Radio hams flag concerns over unlawful drone transmitter interference with air traffic control
Posted: January 13th, 2017
Amateur radio enthusiasts in the US are targeting the potential lethal interference potential of a series of audio/video transmitters used on unmanned aircraft and marketed … More
Fixed wing UAV performs perched landing first
Posted: January 12th, 2017
The very first unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) to perform a perched landing using machine learning algorithms has been developed in partnership with the British University … More
Irish see unprecedented air traffic growth
Posted: January 12th, 2017
The Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) saw air traffic grow by 8.3 per cent last year, making 2016 a record year for Irish aviation. This included … More
Skyguide’s Weder to retire, Bristol succeeds
Posted: January 12th, 2017
Daniel Weder, the chief executive of the Swiss air navigation service provider Skyguide is to retire on June 30. Skyguide said Weder who has been … More
