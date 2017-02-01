Current IssueSingle European Sky » NextGen » SESAR CEO Survey 2016 »
Issue 4, 2016CHALLENGING TIMES FOR NATS
AFRICA SPECIAL REPORT
ATM Technology Focus
NEWSLETTER
Sign up to the Air Traffic Management Newsletter for the latest updates.
-
-
Latest News
Traffic in Czech airspace doubles over 14 years
Posted: February 1st, 2017
Posted: February 1st, 2017
Czech air navigation service providerÂ ANS CR last year recorded the third consecutive record-breaking year for air traffic using itsÂ airspace. The total number of movements over … More
NATCA congratulates Chao on transportation secretary confirmation; urges stable funding
Posted: February 1st, 2017
Posted: February 1st, 2017
The United States National Air Traffic Controllers Association has congratulated Elaine Chao on her United States Senate confirmationÂ asÂ Secretary of the United StatesÂ Department of Transportation. â€œOur … More
DFS division to bundle commercial activitiesÂ
Posted: January 30th, 2017
Posted: January 30th, 2017
GermanÂ air navigation service providerÂ Deutsche Flugsicherung (DFS) has bundled third-party business intoÂ a new subsidiary DFS Aviation Services. A wholly-owned subsidiary, DFS Aviation Services will market international … More
UK transport chief pledges action on airspace
Posted: January 26th, 2017
Posted: January 26th, 2017
British transport secretary Chris Grayling has acknowledged the airline industry’s “frustration” with delays in UK airspace modernisation, pledging to launch a consultation on measures to … More
European fares â‚¬2.1bn higher than costs
Posted: January 25th, 2017
Posted: January 25th, 2017
A new study has found that consumers in Europe are currently paying â‚¬2.1 billion eachÂ year in additional air fares due to capacity constraints at airports. … More
SES Awards. Only one more week to go….!
Posted: January 23rd, 2017
Posted: January 23rd, 2017
Are you an European ATM industry champion? If so, why not seek recognition through the prestigiousÂ Single European Sky Award? The European Commissionâ€™s Directorate-General for Mobility … More
Air Transat to test fuel-saving taxiing system
Posted: January 23rd, 2017
Posted: January 23rd, 2017
Canadian holiday airline Air Transat has agreed to offer Gibraltar-based WheelTug access to one of its Boeing 737 aircraft for development and testing purposes. The … More
Korea to outline Vision 2025 growth plans
Posted: January 23rd, 2017
Posted: January 23rd, 2017
Korea Airports Corporation is to outline later this year its Vision 2025 investment plan worth US$856 million. KAC chief executive Sung Ilhwan was reported on … More
RecruitmentB2 Licensed Engineer A320
Posted: January 27th, 2017
Air Traffic Control Officer (ATCO)
Posted: January 27th, 2017
B737 EFIS Non-Type Rated Captains | SF Airlines
Posted: January 27th, 2017
CAPTAINS | A330
Posted: January 27th, 2017
Recruitment ››
Most Read Posts
Top 5 most read posts from the last 7 days
Feature
Posted: January 10th, 2017
The forecast just got brighter for US area control centre controllers in offshore airspace who will get better weather information from areas where radar is … More
Posted: December 16th, 2016
Heading home for the holidays may fill you with joy, as well as a little dread at the thought of the complexities of air travel … More
Directory
The Directory ››