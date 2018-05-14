ANS CR announces death of Materna

Petr Materna, the long-serving former director general of Czech air navigation service providerÂ ANS CR, passed away on 13 May.

Materna was a highly respected person in global aviation, one of the founders of the air traffic management’s industry body, the Civil Air Navigation Services Organisation (CANSO).

He served as CANSO’s first president in addition to being elected a member of honour of US industry organisation ATCA.

A graduate in radio engineering of the Czech Institute of Technology, Faculty of Electrical Engineering, he joined ANS CR in 1973 as a radio navigation field engineer. From 1992 to 2007, as a director general of ANS CR, he led the company throughout all its different organisational forms.