Angola hands Intelcan $63m airspace contract

Canada’s Intelcan Techonosystems has secured a US$63.36 million contract to modernise Angolan airspace.

The order, published in Diário da República official gazette dated 2 April, said that the equipment and services provided by the Canadian company are intended “to modernise the airspace, both in terms of systems and equipment and compliance with all standards and recommendations of the International Civil Aviation Organization for the region.”

Approved in 2013 by the Government and with a development plan at the time set for four years, the Civil Airspace Management and Control Programme (PGCEAC) intends to strengthen the level of airport and air navigation support services.