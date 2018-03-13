Italy’s IDS, Aireon to explore ATFM integration

WATM2018 IDS Ingegneria Dei Sistemi, the independent Italian engineering and systems technology house is to explore how Aireon’s space-based ADS-B air traffic surveillance data can be integrated into its air traffic flow management product suite.

The two businesses have signed a Memorandum of Understanding and its collaboration will extend also to integrating the data into the IDS Billing System, the IDS CRONOS System and the IDS GNOME System.

Aireon’s global air traffic surveillance system, using a space-based Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B), will make it possible to extend air traffic visibility across the planet, enabling global air traffic surveillance regardless of terrain, location or infrastructure.

The AireonSM system is hosted by the Iridium® NEXT satellite constellation and is scheduled for completion in 2018. To date, 40 satellites carrying Aireon’s space-based ADS-B technology have been launched.

Massimo Garbini, chief executive of IDS said: “I’m very proud that Aireon can trust in a technical partnership with IDS to support the space based ADS-B initiative. Through this MoU IDS assumes and commits itself to support Aireon in the challenge for the future of ATM.”

IDS provides various ATM tools to air navigation service providers, airport operators and airlines, that are used to enhance safety and improve efficiency and predictability from gate-to-gate, ensuring fair and equitable use of all airspace.

The Air Traffic Flow Management – ATFM solution, IDS billing system and other IDS tools will be able to improve current capabilities with the integration of Aireon’s global air traffic surveillance data.