Hong Kong selects Searidge digital tower 

WATM2018 The Hong Kong Civil Aviation Department, after an open tender exercise, has selected Searidge Technologies ‘ digital tower solution for a trial at Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA).

To meet future air traffic growth and maintain Hong Kong’s competitiveness as an international aviation hub, the Airport Authority Hong Kong will expand HKIA into a three-runway system (3RS).

Searidge will install their Digital Tower solution at HKIA for a trial. Twenty-eight fixed cameras and two pan-tilt-zoom cameras (with thermal infrared capabilities) will be installed on the South Aerodrome Tower with coverage of both runways and the terminal apron areas.

Two locations with separate working positions, with different customized HMIs, will be available to controllers. The system will be integrated with the airport’s operational A-SMGCS, ADS-B, and flight plan data to provide video overlays and comprehensive situational awareness via a detailed heads-up display.

The objective of the trial is to gather feedback from controllers and evaluate the technology to determine if it can meet their operational needs to: (i) enhance the out- the-window view for performing day-to-day duties in coordinating aircraft and vehicle movements on the aerodrome, particularly in low ambient light and adverse weather conditions; (ii) provide a contingency operation from a remote location and (iii) improve visibility of distant areas of the airport under expansion.

“Searidge is looking forward to supporting the current objectives and long term growth plans of the HKIA with this comprehensive trial,” says Moodie Cheikh, CEO, Searidge Technologies. “Over the last 2 years, we have actively expanded our business in Asia and are committed to helping our customers improve air traffic management in the region with innovative technology. This trial will allow us to showcase not only our experience, but also the breadth, power, and flexibility of our solution.”

The trial is scheduled to be completed around the second half of 2018.