Belgocontrol taps Egis on strategic change

WATM2018 Belgium’s Belgocontrol has awarded an Egis consortium a multi-lot framework contract to support its strategic, operational and technical transformation over the next three years.

Belgocontrol selected Egis because of their wide range of skills, including the recognised expertise of its aviation business unit in consultancy (Helios), engineering and design (Egis Avia) and building services (Egis Bâtiments). The consortium also includes IT support from ATOS and The Digital Journey.

The goal of Belgocontrol through this collaboration is to achieve a wholescale upgrade of its ATM, CNS and MET infrastructure through all stages of the system lifecycle. This includes support to the development of the long-term infrastructure strategy, system definition, procurement and implementation. The consortium will also provide support for the development of new operational concepts, procedures, safety aspects and wider strategic advice, for example on airport operational aspects such as capacity improvements and remote towers.

The wide-reaching transformation programme will support the realisation of Belgocontrol’s long-term vision and mission in air traffic management at the heart of European airspace, including to deliver better value and increasingly innovative services for those using Belgian airspace and airports.

Projects supporting the development of new strategies for surveillance, cybersecurity and remote towers are already underway, ensuring Belgocontrol’s continued resilience in the face of new challenges from, for example, drones and windfarms.

Cedric Barbier, Egis Group executive director – Aviation said: “We are delighted to be able to provide Belgocontrol with end-to-end consultancy and engineering support to achieve its ambitious and innovative strategic transformation. Having previously worked for Belgocontrol on a number of different projects, we have a strong understanding of their operational and technical environment, strategic context, as well as the working ethos and culture of the organisation. We also appreciate the internal and external pressures, and increasingly competitive landscape in which Belgocontrol operates. All this means we can ‘hit the ground running’ with immediate benefit.”

Johan Decuyper, CEO of Belgocontrol adds: “One of Belgocontrol’s strategic aims is to continually innovate our services. For this, we always look for the right partners with the necessary knowledge, skills and expertise to achieve our goals. Through the further collaboration with the Egis consortium, we will accelerate our ambitious programme of transformation and improvement over the next three years.”