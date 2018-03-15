Atech, DFS Aviation Services to collaborate

WATM2018 Brazilian air traffic technology supplier Atech and DFS Aviation Services, a wholly owned subsidiary of the German air navigation service provider DFS, have signed an agreement to combine their expertise to market common solutions for en-route, approach and aerodrome control units worldwide.

One focus of this collaboration is the further development of an Arrival Management System and the integration of data from adjacent air traffic control units (cross centre arrival management).

Additionally, the companies plan to create a data exchange platform – a system wide information management – in accordance with the ICAO requirements.

“We are delighted to be working together in the markets of South America and Asia with such a powerful partner as Atech,” says Oliver Cristinetti, managing director, DFS Aviation Services.

According to Atech president Edson Carlos Mallaco, “this new agreement is a continuation of excellent joint programmes performed in the past by both companies, and it reinforces the commitment of both companies”.