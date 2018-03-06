ALTYS, Eurocontrol strike strategic agreement

WATM2018 ALTYS ihas signed an agreement with Eurocontrol on the joint ownership and licensing of the COSMOS solution.

This agreement will on one hand allow Eurocontrol to operate the monitoring of the VHF datalink infrastructure in European airspace at the request of the European Commission and on the other side allow ALTYS to commercialise the solution worldwide.

COSMOS is a complete monitoring platform that provides visibility over VDL Mode 2 and ATN/OSI traffics and allows CPDLC performance analysis through the provision of real-time Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) and statistics, for example in support of the requirements in the European Commission regulation 310/2015 amending Regulation No 29/2009 on data link services for the Single European Sky.

“With this agreement, Eurocontrol continues to show strong support for the supervision and monitoring of datalink communications infrastructure in European airspace,” says Alexandre Simonin, CEO of ALTYS Technologies. “We are proud that Eurocontrol has renewed its confidence in ALTYS’s expertise and in our ability to provide the best quality monitoring solution.”