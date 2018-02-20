UkSATSE considers merits of iTEC platform

UkSATSE is continuing to study the merits of the iTEC platform, the new generation of automated air traffic control systems that employ a modular approach.

A presentation of the functionality and potential of iTEC was demonstrated at the Vilnius offices of Lithuanian provider Oro Navigacija. Participants of the four-party meeting also included representatives of Poland’s PANSA andÂ UkSATSE specialists.

iTEC – interoperability Through European Collaboration – Â is being developed by Spain’s Indra and commissioned by several of the leading European air navigation service providers which have helped define its specification including: ENAIRE (Spain), DFS (Germany) and NATS (Great Britain). LVNL (the Netherlands), Avinor (Norway), Oro Navigacija (Lithuania) and PANSA (Poland) have since joined them.

UkSATSE said it aims to create a platform that will allow it to effectively implement its own development programmes and also support the deployment of a number of global development projects. “A modular approach will provide the necessary level of flexibility of the system, which was previously impossible to achieve,” said the Ukraine air navigation service provider.

The iTEC platform is able to create a unified air traffic control environment with the ability to organise air traffic controllers in remote locations.Â One of the main requirements for new generation air traffic control systems is the ability to handle all incoming data to enable airlines to plan and operate the most convenient and cost effective routes that reduce the impact of aviation on the environment.