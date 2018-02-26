Frequentis makes executive board changes

Frequentis owner and chief executive Hannes Bardach it to move to the Austrian ATM comms specialist’s supervisory board in mid-April with Norbert Haslacher set to become its new chief executive.

Bardach’s colleagues on the executive board – Sylvia Bardach, Hermann Mattanovich, and Norbert Haslacher – will continue to be responsible for the management of Frequentis. The function of the chief executive will be taken over by the current executive board member for sales & marketing, Norbert Haslacher.

Bardach has held operational responsibility at Frequentis for 35 years. In 1983, he joined the company as managing director, and in 1986, he took over the company shares.

At that time, Frequentis was a small Viennese company with 36 employees and a turnover of â‚¬4 million. Since then, Frequentis has continuously grown and today is a globally active group of businesses with more than 1,700 employees in over 50 countries.

“In the future, as an active owner and chairman of the supervisory board, I will work closely with the executive board and contribute to tasks critical to success for the corporate group,” said Bardach. His special focus will be on new business development strategy.

The move has been planned for some time.Â Mattanovich andÂ Bardach remain in their current roles as CTO and CFO respectively.

Since April 2015, as a member of the executive board, Haslacher has presided over an order book that reached a record â‚¬288 million in 2017.

Prior to joining Frequentis, he worked about 15 years at CSC (Computer Sciences Corporation), a global IT services company that specialises in software development, infrastructure, web applications, cloud, big data, and cyber security. Haslacher has been able to contribute his extensive software knowledge as well as extensive international experience to the development of the Frequentis Group.

Haslacher said: “I am looking forward to the new challenge and I fully appreciate the trust and recognition that Hannes Bardach has given me as the Frequentis owner. My goal is to expedite the targeted sustained growth of the Frequentis Group and to further expand the product and solution portfolio to meet the requirements of our customers in the safety-critical area. In his new function as chairman of the supervisory board, Hannes Bardach will continue to advise and support the Frequentis executive board.”