SESAR DM appoints strategy, tech & ops chief

The SESAR Deployment Alliance (SDA), in its role as the SESAR Deployment Manager (SDM) on behalf of the European Commission, has appointed Mariagrazia La Piscopia as its new head of strategy, technical and operations.

Before joining SDM, La Piscopia headed Italy’s ENAV international coordination and ATM planning activities.

She joined SDM since its set up as deployment programme planning manager and deputy director, technical and operations. She is well known to all implementing partners involved with the SESAR project as well as European institutions and SES bodies.

Over the past three years, she has played an instrumental role in every success SDM has achieved, building the SESAR Deployment Programme, implementing the concepts of families and gaps, setting up the DLS implementation strategy and recovery plan and, more recently, leading the Pilot Common Project review and the SDM’s contribution to the definition of the second Common Project.

“I am confident that Mariagrazia will successfully lead the technical and operational tasks of the SDA which are the most crucial in achieving an actual increase of performance through timely implementation of SESAR solutions. With Mariagrazia’s appointment, I have the privilege to start my mandate as general manager with the support of a management team highly competent and strongly committed to SESAR deployment’s success,” said Nicolas Warinsko, general manager of the SDM.