Micro Nav appoints Pile new operations director

Micro Nav has appointed Greg Pile to the role of operations director.

The business said Pile brings a wealth of experience in air traffic management and air traffic control simulation to the company, having spent the last 18 years working in the simulation environment.

For over a decade Pile worked in the United Arab Emirates, working for Serco and DANS, where he formed part of the senior management team ensuring the smooth delivery of air traffic operations at Dubai International Airport.

The team he was part of led the business through the process of commissioning the new Al Maktoum International Airport. He was the sponsor of several critical ATM system replacement and development projects which included the delivery of the region’s integrated Tower and Approach simulators provided by Micro Nav.

Pile is seasoned in all aspects of air traffic operations, air traffic engineering and simulation with broad experience in leading engineering based solution development projects within a high traffic, capacity constrained tower, approach and en-route air traffic control environment, as well as having military aerodrome and fighter control experience. He is a former pilot and is able to appreciate all aspects of the complexity of air traffic simulation.

Stephen Williams, managing director of Micro Nav, said: “With our recent growth in business it is vital for Micro Nav to not only develop our existing talent but also enhance our capability by recruiting high-calibre people. Greg’s combination of industry knowledge, successful management of a simulation service at a prestigious ANSP and knowledge of Micro Nav’s products, people and culture are an undoubted asset to the company.”