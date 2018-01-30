Metron wins Singapore ATFM system contract  

The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) has awarded Metron Aviation, a subsidiary of Airbus, an Air Traffic Flow Management (ATFM) system contract.

Metron will be responsible for the design, supply, delivery, installation, integration, testing and commissioning of the ATFM system over a 23-month period and a 10-year after sales support service beginning after initial system acceptance. This system will be located at the Singapore Air Traffic Control Centre (SATCC).

Metron will supply Harmony, its flagship ATFM automation product for air navigation service providers. Harmony provides advanced features to monitor air traffic demand in airspace areas and at airports in the strategic, pre-tactical, and tactical timeframes. Harmony also provides advanced decision support tools to facilitate the modeling of Traffic Management Initiatives (TMI) and the implementation of these initiatives in situations of demand and capacity imbalance.

Harmony also provides complete functionality for aircraft operator’s collaborative decision making in the ATFM process to ensure that ATFM actions reflect a plan optimized across all aviation system participants.

“We are proud to have been selected for this contract by CAAS, a premier provider of air navigation services,” said John Kefaliotis, President, Metron Aviation. “CAAS has a leadership role in the development of a regional ATFM concept for the Asia-Pacific region that will become a model for regional ATFM cooperation around the world.”

“The CAAS selection of the Harmony platform to support this concept testifies to the advanced capabilities of the product, which are highly supportive of regional ATFM concepts,” said Kefaliotis.

The contract duration is approximately 11 years, with the following major milestones:

Phase 1: Commissioning of the operational ATFM system, to occur 10 months after award;

Phase 2: Commissioning of the ATFM system’s enhanced services, scheduled for 20 months after award;

Completion of the system, which will occur three months after commissioning of Phase 2; and

Ten annual options for support services for both hardware and software.

Metron will be responsible for the overall system implementation and maintenance over the duration of the contract. Metron Aviation is teamed with Singapore Technologies Electronic Limited, which will provide in-country services to include acquisition, storage, installation and maintenance of the primary equipment, as well as spare parts, for the duration of the contract.