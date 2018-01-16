European traffic drives growth of Frankfurt

Germany’s largest aviation hub Frankfurt AirportÂ closed the year 2017 with 6.1 per cent growth, managing more than 64.5 million passengers.

European traffic served as the main growth driver, increasing by 7.4 per cent, while intercontinental traffic rose by 4.9 per cent.

Aircraft movements at Frankfurt grew by 2.7 per cent to 475,537 takeoffs and landings – attributable to increased flight offerings from the airlines. Accumulated maximum takeoff weights (MTOWs) rose by 1.3 per cent, surpassing 30 million metric tons in 2017.

Fraport’s executive board chairman, DrÂ Stefan Schulte, stated:Â “With more than 64 million passengers served in 2017, Frankfurt Airport achieved a new historic record. After a challenging 2016, we are pleased that demand strengthened in 2017 and travelers could take advantage of the new flight connections at Frankfurt. At the same time, this growth underscores the need for our planned expansion of terminal capacities – the new Pier G in 2020 and Terminal 3 in 2023.”

In December 2017, nearly 4.6 million passengers flew via Frankfurt Airport (up 7.3 per cent), surpassing the previous December record of 2016 by about 310,000 passengers. FRA’s cargo throughput declined by 4.5 per cent to 180,186 metric tons – due partly to strike-related disruptions in freight handling. In contrast, aircraft movements climbed by 3.6 per cent to 35,172 takeoffs and landings.Â Accumulated maximum takeoff weights (MTOWs) also rose by 3.2 per cent to some 2.3 million metric tons.

“Looking at our international business, 2017 was also a very successful year. Our Group airports in Ljubljana, Varna and Burgas, St. Petersburg, Lima and Xi’an all posted record figures for annual passenger traffic. The 14 Greek regional airports, which joined the Fraport Group in April 2017, also reported an annual record in combined passenger traffic,”Â concluded Schulte.

In 2017,Â Ljubljana AirportÂ (LJU) in Slovenia received some 1.7 million passengers (up 19.8 per cent).Â Lima AirportÂ (LIM) in Peru’s capital recorded a 9.3 per cent rise in traffic to 20.6 million passengers. Combined, the Fraport Twin Star airports ofÂ VarnaÂ (VAR) andÂ BurgasÂ (BOJ) welcomed nearly 5.0 million passengers, up 8.4 per cent year-on-year.

Fraport’s 14 Greek regional airports closed 2017 with a combined total of about 27.6 million passengers, representing a rise of 10.3 percent. The busiest airports included:Â KavalaÂ (KVA), where traffic surged by 22.8 per cent to 337,963 passengers;Â KosÂ (KGS), posting a gain of 20.7 per cent to some 2.3 million passengers; andÂ MykonosÂ (JMK) which advanced by 18.6 per cent to about 1.2 million passengers.

Antalya AirportÂ (AYT) on the Turkish Riviera performed well again in 2017 – following a difficult year in 2016 – with a significant 38.5 per cent traffic gain to 26.3 million passengers. In northern Germany,Â Hanover AirportÂ (HAJ) also registered a rise of 8.5 per cent to 5.9 million passengers.Â Pulkovo AirportÂ (LED) in St. Petersburg, Russia, reported significant double-digit growth of 21.6 per cent to 16.1 million passengers, following a slight drop in 2016.Â China’sÂ Xi’an AirportÂ (XIY) served 41.9 million passengers, up 13.1 per cent year-on-year.