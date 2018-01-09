Dubai’s Dans, SERCO Middle East cement ties

Dubai Air Navigation Services (dans), the leading air navigation services provider for Dubai Airports, AlMinhad Air Base and part of the Northern Emirates Airports, has signed aÂ supplementary agreement with SERCO Middle East.

The agreeemtn was signed in the presence of the organisations’ chiefs,Â H.E. Mohammed Abdulla Ahli, the Director General of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and theÂ CEO of Dubai Air Navigation Services and David Greer, CEO of SERCO Middle East.

TheÂ signing was attended Ibrahim Hussein Ahli, Deputy CEO and Abdulla Al Hashmi,

Executive Vice President of Operations. In addition, in gratitude to the long years of synergy, anappreciation lunch was hosted by Jan Blyckert, Serco Contract Manager, for dans executives at its facility at Dubai International Airport.