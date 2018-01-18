Busiest ever year for IAA with 1.1m flights

Posted on January 18, 2018

The Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) confirmed today that 1,135,845 total flights were safely handled in Ireland in 2017, a new record.

This marks a significant increase in Irish air traffic of + 2.5% over 2016 figures.

Peter Kearney, chief executive designate of the IAA said; “Ireland as an island nation is hugely dependent upon aviation. The IAA are proud to have delivered a safe service to well over 1 million flights in 2017. Aviation has opened Ireland up to the world and management of air traffic growth is a key driver of our economy.”

The IAA has also commenced work on the building of a new ATC tower at Dublin Airport. The new tower will facilitate DAA plans for a northern parallel runway at Dublin and will be visible to all passengers travelling via Dublin from March 2018 onwards.

“The IAA continues to invest in a state-of-the-art air traffic management system and development of our staff, to facilitate an ongoing world class service to our airlines customers,” added Kearney.

Total flights handled includes; total commercial terminal movements (Dublin, Cork, Shannon), North Atlantic Communications flights (Europe /US Flights) managed and En Route flights (flights, which do not land in Ireland).

A 5.0% increase was registered in North Atlantic Communications flights to 500,684 (flights between Europe/US) 0.8% increase in En Route flights to 343,977 (flights which do not land in Ireland) 3.3% increase in Commercial Terminal movements to 255,019 (total commercial flights at the three State Airports of Dublin, Cork and Shannon).

Posted in CAAs/ANSPs, News

