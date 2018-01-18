Busiest ever year for IAA with 1.1m flights

The Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) confirmed today that 1,135,845 total flights were safely handled in Ireland in 2017, a new record.

This marks a significant increase in Irish air traffic of + 2.5% over 2016 figures.

Peter Kearney, chief executive designate of the IAA said; “Ireland as an island nation is hugely dependent upon aviation. The IAA are proud to have delivered a safe service to well over 1 million flights in 2017. Aviation has opened Ireland up to the world and management of air traffic growth is a key driver of our economy.”

The IAA has also commenced work on the building of a new ATC tower at Dublin Airport. The new tower will facilitate DAA plans for a northern parallel runway at Dublin and will be visible to all passengers travelling via Dublin from March 2018 onwards.

“The IAA continues to invest in a state-of-the-art air traffic management system and development of our staff, to facilitate an ongoing world class service to our airlines customers,” added Kearney.

Total flights handled includes; total commercial terminal movements (Dublin, Cork, Shannon), North Atlantic Communications flights (Europe /US Flights) managed and En Route flights (flights, which do not land in Ireland).

A 5.0% increase was registered in North Atlantic Communications flights to 500,684 (flights between Europe/US) 0.8% increase in En Route flights to 343,977 (flights which do not land in Ireland) 3.3% increase in Commercial Terminal movements to 255,019 (total commercial flights at the three State Airports of Dublin, Cork and Shannon).