Atech, DECEA, CISCEA hail success of FPL-BR

Brazilian system developer Atech has in the last four months, together with CISCEA (Deployment Commission for the Airspace Control System and DECEA (Department of Airspace Control) developed the FPLÂ BRÂ app to submit flight plan messages through smartphones and tablets.

The application is compatible with the IOS and Android platforms and is already available in the App Store and Google Play stores allowing pilots, airlines and operators of aeronautical information services to submit their flight plans in a practical, safe and practical way, avoiding errors or incompatibility of information and reducing the need for manual corrections.

Atech said the solution puts the country on a new level in the field of air traffic control technology as itÂ offers integrationÂ with other systems, such as SIGMA (Integrated System of Management of Air Movements), data from ANAC, Infraero and meteorological information.

According to the president of CISCEA, Major-Brigadeiro do Ar SÃ©rgio Roberto de Almeida, the first phase of the digital process allows the pilot to present his flight plan through the Internet through the Aeronautical Information Service Portal (AISWEB).Â “With the evolution of the Brazilian air traffic system, it is possible to send the flight plan through the cell phone, without the need for the pilot to travel to an Aeronautical Information Room (AIS).Â The flight plan is processed immediately, generating personnel savings and guaranteeing the approval process in a safe and efficient way.”

Until recently, pilots presented their flight plans via paper and telephone.Â Now, with the use of a smartphone or tablet, the pilot can draw up the flight plan anywhere, even during a trip, in the offline version, and as soon as he connects to the internet, he can transmit the data.Â A message approving the flight plan is sent to the pilot if all information is correct.

“The qualified flight plan is automatically distributed to the air traffic management and control bodies, making FPLÂ BRÂ Â the most innovative and complete solution in this segment, adding very high gains to all users and entities involved,” explained Atech programme manager Carlos Eduardo Elias Ribeiro.

In addition, the system was developed so that the pilot can plan the plan quickly, since the platform is intuitive and offers several facilities, such as route suggestions or even clone a flight plan message, allowing the pilot with minimal actions forward a new flight plan message.

“We thought of an agile and productive platform that required the least number of actions on the part of the pilot.Â In addition, the system reduces the risk of failure to fill in the data, reducing the time of approval by the organs and the release of the flight plan,” said Ribeiro.

During the recent months of testing, the application passed pilot tests, causing the tool to reach the market with all the robustness required and validations, reaching high level of maturity and efficiency.

“The development of FPL applicationÂ BRÂ Â was made possible by Atech’s expertise in the area of â€‹â€‹air traffic management.Â The company has been active in this sector for more than 20 years and is responsible for presenting innovative solutions with such technology to ensure greater safety and agility in the demands of air traffic management and control,” said Atech president Edson Mallaco