Osprey CSL acquires IFP design business

Osprey CSL has acquired international instrument flight procedure design services business gCAP as part of an ambitious development strategy.

gCAP, founded in 2003 by Captain Nick Gribble, holds approval from the UK Civil Aviation Authority Safety & Airspace Regulation Group (UK CAA SARG) to design both conventional and satellite based Instrument Flight Procedures (IFP). That approval will remain after gCAP becomes an Osprey company.

Osprey said gCAP has forged a strong reputation within this highly regulated area, as a company built on operational strength and expertise. Their high quality designs are produced using Astraios, an in-house developed suite of design software.

Under Osprey, gCAP will continue to operate and will be joined by Osprey’s existing CAA approved designers to form one of the UK’s largest in-house IFP design organisations.

Jon Arden, managing director at Osprey CSL said: “Our aim is to establish Osprey as a leading global provider of technical aviation consultancy services. The opportunity to purchase gCAP is one that fits perfectly with our strategy of organic growth allied to strategic acquisition. We have worked with Nick and his team for a number of years, I’m delighted they are joining us and confident that the end result will be a more agile and responsive company that better meets client needs.”

Nick Gribble, managing director of gCAP added: “I’m delighted to be transferring the reins to Jon. We know Osprey well, so I’m thrilled that gCAP is being bought by such a vibrant and progressive company. I am aware of their plans for the business and believe both current and future clients will see real benefit.”