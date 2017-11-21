Searidge remote tower technology certified for live operations at Budapest

HungaroControl’s remote tower system has been certified for live operations, without restrictions at Budapest Airport and becomes the first among the world’s medium-capacity airports to adopt the technology.

The Searidge Technologies system has been certified by the Hungarian Civil Aviation Authority, which means that live service can be provided from the remote tower (rTWR) with no capacity restrictions and no shadow operation needed from the current physical tower.

“HungaroControl and Searidge have created a strong partnership and together have achieved remarkable things,” explains Kornél Szepessy, CEO, HungaroControl. “Our combined efforts have not only resulted in a certified remote tower for Budapest airport, but also created an opportunity for us to share what we have learned to help other ANSPs with their remote tower programmes.”

At the end of last year, HungaroControl and Searidge successfully completed live trials of its integrated Remote Tower at Budapest airport. Close to 600 movements were managed during the trial period, without any limitation or constraints regarding the scheduled traffic. All responsibilities were delegated to a fully seated shift, including four controllers and a supervisor (a total of 13 controllers participated in the trial) providing smooth and fluent air traffic control services.

The certified system will be used for contingency operations, live training and as a back-up system, but by 2018, HungaroControl’s goal is to operate a full-time remote tower in Budapest.

“We are happy to have been given the opportunity to showcase the strength of our technology and reconfirm its’ viability to provide safe, efficient control services,” said Moodie Cheikh, CEO, Searidge Technologies. “HungaroControl now has the busiest certified remote tower, and we look forward to continuing our momentum with them as we they move towards their longer-term vision for the system.”