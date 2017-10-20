Thales demonstrates ECOsystem forÂ LAANCÂ 

The United States’ Federal Aviation Administration has selected a small group of companies, including Thales, to support their effort to simplify the process for small UAS operators to comply with current US regulations and safely integrate their operations into the US National Airspace System (NAS).

Unveiled in 2017, ECOsystem UTM is a flexible platform designed to bridge the gap between the safety and security requirements of nationalÂ andÂ local authorities and the operational needs of civilian UAS users.

The platform provides an automated means for UAS users to validate their mission against relevant regulations and conform to required authorization and notification processes.

In the US, Thales is supporting the incorporation of the FAA Low Altitude Authorization and Notification Capability (LAANC) concepts into the validation and workflow engine of ECOSystem UTM. The solution is now connected to the FAAâ€™s LAANC infrastructure and ready for validation/testing.

Thales demonstrated at this year’sÂ ATCA conference automated flight authorization and notification processes with its advanced ECOsystem aviation platform.

The cloud-hosted, cyber-secured ECOsystem UTM application applies the rules and workflow defined for the FAA LAANC programme to individual planned UAS missions in order to facilitate automated authorisation and notification for compliant missions.

LAANCÂ – Low Altitude Authorization and Notification Capability (LAANC) supports air traffic control authorization requirements for UAS operations conducted under the Special Rule for Model Aircraft (part 101e) and the Small UAS Rule (part 107). The current airport notification and airspace authorization processes are manual for the small UAS. LAANC will provide part 101 & 107 UAS operators a streamlined solution to enable real time automated notification and authorization.

The FAA plans to include 49 airports in the programme by the end of next year, but the programme will roll out with four: Cincinnati International Airport (CVG), Reno (RNO), San Jose (SJC), and Lincoln (LNK).