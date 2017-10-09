Lufthansa Systems expands Lido portfolio 

Lufthansa Systems is expanding its portfolio of navigation solutions with Lido/SkyData.

This solution consists of ARINC 424 data and includes navigation information such as airports, heliports, taxiways and runways, waypoints, navaids, airspaces and airways, and flight procedures.

The data is updated every 28 days and is available both as a one-time purchase or by subscription. The European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has certified the data production standards for Lido/SkyData with a Type 1 Letter of Acceptance (LoA).

“Lido/SkyData is a new data service for diverse aviation applications which goes beyond the conventional navigation solutions for airlines,” said Igor Dimnik, director, strategy and market development Lido/Navigation at Lufthansa Systems. “After launching Lido/SurfaceData for avionics manufacturers we continue to pursue a strategy of expanding our navigation portfolio with an eye to the future and taking unmanned aircraft into account as well. This enables us to address new customer groups.”

Lido/SkyData contains all ARINC 424 data in an open format so that it can be used for a wide variety of applications, including software solutions for creating simulation environments in-flight simulators or navigation solutions for drones. The data can also be used with flight planning systems from any manufacturer. The open format ensures data compatibility, enabling the data to be tailored individually to the customer’s IT system and applications.

Lido/Navigation solutions are being used by more than 200 airlines and customers of all sizes and business models, including low-cost, network, cargo and charter airlines.