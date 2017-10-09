GCAA signs Bahrain air services agreement

The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Kingdom of Bahrain after a successful round of negotiations aimed at upgradingÂ the latter’s air transport sector.

Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, director-general of UAE GCAA expressed his thanks and appreciation to the Kingdom of Bahrain for hosting these negotiations, noting the importance of the draft agreement, which will improve air transport services between theÂ United Arab Emirates (UAE)Â as one of the most important air transport markets in the region.

Mohammed Thamer Al Kaabi, under-secretary of the Ministry of Civil Aviation Affairs said: “The draft agreement signed with the UAE represents a qualitative leap in the organisation and development of air transport services between the two countries for providing legal frameworks that meet the highest aviation security and safety requirements. It will create opportunities for cooperation between the airlines of both countries to ensure the provision of distinct air transport services and alternative options for travel for all citizens and residents.”

The UAE delegation thanked Kamal bin Ahmed Mohammed, Minister of Transportation and Communications, for his support for these negotiations.