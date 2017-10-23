Austro Control relies on Thales to modernise Austrian aviation

ThalesÂ has launched its next generation Doppler VHF Omnidirectional Radio ranging system â€“ the DVOR 532 with Austro Control as launch customer.

This will see Austrian airspace equipped with the most modern short and medium range en-route navigation technology helping them to ensure safe and accurate flight navigation across their airspace.

The DVOR 532, is a ground based radio navigation aid for short andÂ medium range for en-route and technical guidance. It transmits anÂ omni-directional signal that enablesÂ an aircraft to determine its bearing relative to the location of the beacon.Â The Doppler version of the VOR system provides a highly preciseÂ azimuth signal, suitable for difficult geographical conditions.

Thales said the new DVOR 532 delivers superior navigation signal performance and reduced lifecycle costs in an easy to maintain package as compared to all other products on the market.

While aviation increases its reliance on Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS), the VOR remains a critical aviation infrastructure system due to vulnerability of GNSS signals andÂ nearly universal equipage of aircraft to use VOR signals forÂ navigation.

Thales said it was investing to ensure that its product lineÂ maintains the high performance and high value solutions thatÂ ANSPs have come to expect.

Thales will deliver, install and provide training for up to eight newÂ DVOR systems. Austro Control will begin to take over operation ofÂ the systems as flight checks for the new systems are completedÂ with the first to take place before the end of 2017.