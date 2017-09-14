Congress to vote on ATC overhaul next month?

Congress will likely vote on a plan to separate US air traffic control from the federal government in early October, according to the pro-spinoff political chief who heads the House transportation panel, according to reports.

Republican Bill Shuster, chairman of the House transportation and infrastructure committee, has told reporters that that legislators will first need to clear a short-term extension of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The proposal was included in the House version of long-term legislation to reauthorise the FAA, whose legal authority expires at the end of this month.

Shuster said lawmakers were still deciding how long the ‘short-term patch’ will be. “Still working on that,” he said. “It will probably get through the end of the year, to give us some time.”