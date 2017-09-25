Airservices details Sydney software glitch

Airservices has confirmed that operations were hit by a software issue affecting Sydney Airportâ€™s air traffic control and management system, resulting in major disruptions to flight operations this morning.

The software fault failed to convert from night-shift operations to day-shift operations, consequently one air traffic control console was operational for the morning peak when in normal circumstances six to eight consoles are operating.

“The safety of the travelling public is our first priority and traffic capacity was reduced to maintain safety standards,” it said.

The fault has now been rectified, and Airservices is now working to resume to normal operations and clear the backlog of flights. “Airservices is confident that it was not a cyber incident, it was aÂ software failure,” it said.

The backlog of flights was expected to be cleared by early afternoon.

The Brisbane Times reported that an investigation has been launched into the outage which causedÂ disruptions for thousands of passengersÂ after more than 340 flights were delayed or cancelled.

The system went into meltdown shortly after 5am local time on Monday at Australia’s largest airport, just as passengers began arriving to catch flights for the start of school holidays.

