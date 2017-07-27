Searidge clinches Loveland remote tower work

Canada’s Searidge Technologies has been chosen to install, test and certify a remote air traffic control tower at the Northern Colorado Regional Airport in Loveland â€” one of the first of its kind in the United States, according to reports.

“Ours will be the first one that combines both the cameras, the visual aspect of remote control, with radar information that will make it more successful,” said David Ulane, director of the Colorado Aeronautics Division, which is paying the $8.8 million cost of the project.

The Federal Aviation Administration announced Wednesday that it had entered into an agreement with Searidge.

Construction of a ground-level building at the airport in Loveland could begin within the next few months, and officials said they were looking at four different locations at the airport for the different technology and stations.

Equipment should be installed by the end of the year with testing scheduled to begin and continue over the next year. Active testing is scheduled from autumnÂ 2018 into the summer of 2019.

The Northern Colorado Regional Airport was chosen for the project because of the availability of commercial air service, the variety of aircraft types that use the airport, the volume of traffic and because it currently does not have an air traffic control tower.

