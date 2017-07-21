Russia plans 2025 free route airspace strategy

Russia plans to create free route airspace to optimiseÂ flight trajectoriesÂ and reduce flightÂ time by 2025, reportsÂ Izvestia.

The programme features in a draft strategy to develop the air navigation system of the Russian Federation by 2030 and was presented by the Russian air navigation service provider State ATM Corporation on July 19 at the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon.

The strategy whichÂ is expected to take final form by May 2018 – after which it will be forwarded to the government for approval –Â identifies several key areas.Â They are aimed at reducing the costs of airlines (by more than 26 billion rubles a year) and operating costs of the air navigation system (by more than 25 billion rubles a year) while both maintaining flight safety and meeting national security requirements.

The focus will be on effective flight trajectories at levels above 9,000 metres, optimising airspace capacity and improving the efficiency of air navigation operations at airports.Â The cost of implementing the strategy is estimated to be 210 billion rubles.

The implementation of free route airspace zones is planned betweenÂ 2021-2025 and it will initiallyÂ be tested in limited airspace areas in an effort to develop and establish regulatory requirements for ground and airborne equipment.

For aircraft not equipped with the necessary systems, traditional navigation routes will be preserved.Â Flights in Russian airspace are currentlyÂ carried out on established routes – sequentially from one point-reference point to another.Â These routes are stored in the aircraft database and loaded into the onboard aircraft navigation systems.

“Flying a directÂ trajectory is still technically impossible to perform, since Russia does not have a single air traffic planning centre, which would take over the functions of aircraft control,” reports Izvestia.

The air navigation system strategy was developed by State ATM Corporation together with the Strategy Partners Group.