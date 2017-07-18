Estonian CAA signs IATA safety audit deal

Under this MoU, the Estonian CAA will use results of IATA Operational Safety Audits (IOSA) for Estonian operators to complement their regulatory safety oversight activities.

“Ensuring the highest standards of aviation safety is a common goal and shared responsibility of the aviation industry and regulators,” said Rafael Schvartzman, IATA’s regional vice president, Europe.

“The signature of this MoU demonstrates that a partnership approach can further boost safety levels through the use of industry standards such as IOSA to complement states’ safety oversight activities.”

Kristjan Telve, director general of the Estonian CAA, added: “The implementation of a performance and risk-based oversight system, in accordance with EU regulations, is a fundamental step to ensure Europe remains one of the safest air transport regions in the world.

“The use of IOSA reports will allow us to better identify areas of risk, and improve the efficiency and effectiveness of our regulatory system.”

It is the third MoU on this subject to be signed IATA in the EU. Agreements have also been signed with the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and the Finnish Civil Aviation Authority (TraFi).