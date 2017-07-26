Sweden’s ACR wins Gothenburg ANS contract

Privately held Swedish air navigation service provider ACR Aviation Capacity Resources has signed an agreement to operate air traffic control services at Säve Airport in Gothenburg, Sweden, from January 2018.

The airport’s operational hours make this contract one of the largest so far for ACR. The operation is also special as it primarily concerns providing services to socially important Swedish society functions – so-called 112-operations – such as air ambulance, police flights and the Swedish Maritime Administration’s flight operations for maritime and aeronautical search and rescue services.

ACR, which is Europe’s first and only privately held air navigation service provider, currently manages 14 outt of 19 Swedish airports, the largest being Stockholm-Skavsta and Stockholm-Västerås.

In the long term, ACR said its goal is to establish itself as a leading player in the European market.

Construction and property group Serneke has been operating Säve airport since the company took over the operation and ownership from state-owned Swedavia on February 1 this year.

Serneke has ambitions to turn the airport into a living area that attracts public, businesses and other operations. Air traffic will remain, but Serneke will in addition create a centre for vehicle development with test courses, laboratory, sales and car testing combined with an experience centre.

“It is incredibly exciting for us at ACR to develop our service at Säve airport together with one of Sweden’s most interesting construction companies. There is a great deal of trust as the mission is primarily about air traffic services for socially important functions,” said ACR’s chief executive Wilhelm Wohlfahrt.

ACR’s assignment for Serneke runs for four years through 2021 with an option of renewal. The operation is one of ACR’s most comprehensive to date with crew of the tower between 8 am and 10 pm, seven days a week.

“We will now recruit a number of operational controllers. Together, they will be given the responsibility to rebuild the important air traffic control service at Säve and staff the control tower that has been closed since the turn of the year,” said Wohlfahrt.

ACR has grown rapidly and generated sales of SEK 138 million in 2016, with good profitability.