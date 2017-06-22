FREQUENTIS wins SMATSA network project

Frequentis has been selected by SMATSA to provide its ATM-grade IP network solution, vitalsphere, for a total of 32 locations including ATCC Belgrade, ATC towers throughout Serbia and Montenegro, radio and radar sites.

vitalsphere incorporates different interface and transmission technologies – IP, TDM and microwave links – into a modern air traffic management network. The solution will ensure that SMATSA can complete routing decisions for radio, telephone calls and operational data, with the highest level of availability.

It is compliant to latest version of ED137 standards including QoS algorithms, fast switching and rerouting times. All existing VCS systems are integrated into the new network which is also ready for future expansions.

The vitalsphere portfolio for SMATSA will include VCX-IP, SDN-based NetBroker, Network Management and End-to-end design. Frequentis and SMATSA have a long history of successful projects dating back to the first international project for the Frequentis Group in 1990.

This was the installation of Voice Communication Systems (VCS) in Serbia. Other key collaborations between the two organisations include the installation of new VCS in the ATC control tower for Batajnica Airport in 2009, completed in a record three months, and the innovative ACC project for Belgrade, one of the largest air traffic control centres in the Balkans. The project, named FAMUS, also included supplying the new voice switching system and Frequentis DIVOS recording system over a period of 18 months and the centre is still among some of the most modern ACC centre in Eastern Europe.

“Our productive partnership with the Frequentis Group over the last 25 years is more than reason to remain in their capable hands with the continuation of ATM projects to support our Air Traffic Services. With almost 600,000 yearly overflights recorded in 2016 our goal is to constantly improve the level of air traffic services and safety, irrespective of the increased number of service users. We thank Frequentis for their support with this,” says Radojica Rovčanin CEO SMATSA

“We are proud that SMATSA have again trusted in our abilities and look forward to another successful project. Our next generation ATM-grade network solution allows us to fully support their current and future air traffic service demands, vitalsphere allows the highest level of safety to be maintained while scaling capacity and improving cost competitiveness.” says Hannu Juurakko, vice president ATM Civil at Frequentis