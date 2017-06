Cuban VNIIRA-OVD surveillance makes debut

A new Russian surveillance system has gone into operation in the Cuban capital’s Jose Marti International Airport, its manufacturer VNIIRA-OVD has told news agency TASS.

“VNIIRA-OVD, jointly with St Petersburg-based Digital Radio Systems (CRTS) research and production enterprise, implemented a project to deliver and prepare Russian equipment for operating in Cuba,” said VNIIRA-OVD chief Tatyana Makarova.

VNIIRA-OVD won a tender among leading air navigation equipment companies to supply the air traffic control system for the Havana airport late last year.

“Cuban air navigation service provider ECASA chose Russian-made equipment. A contract was signed in late October 2016, and two months later all equipment arrived in Cuba,” said Makarova said. In 2014, similar Russian-made systems went on stream in the Cuban resort city of Varadero.

“Last year, many US air carriers resumed flights to Cuba, that’s why traffic at the Havana airport intensified significantly. Under these circumstances, a logical decision was made to modernise the air traffic surveillance system. The Russian-made equipment will make air traffic at the Havana airport more efficient and safe,” said CRTS chief designer Yuri Kapoyko.

In a 2016 contract award statement, the supplier said the crucial advantage of the multilateration-based A-SMGCS system is its ability to support the controller in poor visibility conditions.