Cuban VNIIRA-OVD surveillance makes debut

A new Russian surveillanceÂ system has gone into operation in the Cuban capitalâ€™s Jose Marti International Airport, its manufacturer VNIIRA-OVD has told news agency TASS.

“VNIIRA-OVD, jointly with St Petersburg-based Digital Radio Systems (CRTS) research and production enterprise, implemented a project to deliver and prepare Russian equipment for operating in Cuba,” said VNIIRA-OVD chief Tatyana Makarova.

VNIIRA-OVD won a tender among leading air navigation equipment companies to supply the air traffic control system for the Havana airport late last year.

“Cuban air navigation service provider ECASA chose Russian-made equipment. A contract was signed in late October 2016, and two months later all equipment arrived in Cuba,” said Makarova said.Â In 2014, similar Russian-made systems went on stream in the Cuban resort city of Varadero.

“Last year, many US air carriers resumed flights to Cuba, thatâ€™s why traffic at the Havana airport intensified significantly. Under these circumstances, a logical decision was made to modernise the air traffic surveillance system. The Russian-made equipment will make air traffic at the Havana airport more efficient and safe,” said CRTS chief designer Yuri Kapoyko.

InÂ a 2016 contract award statement, the supplier said the crucial advantage of the multilateration-based A-SMGCS system is its ability to support the controller inÂ poor visibility conditions.