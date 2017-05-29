UFA delivers MATS ATC radar simulator

ATC simulation and voice technology expert UFA has delivered Malta Air Traffic Services (MATS) a 10-position approach and en route radar trainer with full voice communications system capability.

The UFA system will allow MATS to increase its onsite training activities, resulting in reduced cost and more efficient use of controller resources.

“We are excited to partner with MATS as it expands its internal training capabilities. As with all our customers, our goal is to provide cutting edge training solutions along with world-class support,” said David Wolff, UFA chief executive.