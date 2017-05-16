Russia tables Moscow airspace overhaul plan

Russia’s transport ministry has established three working groups to lead the ATCÂ modernisation of Moscow airspace.

A report presented by State ATM Corporation director general Igor Moiseenko last month outlined how theÂ working groups will be focussed on the following tasks: the development of a new airspace structure for the Moscow sector; the implementation of performance based navigation (PBN); and the transition to QNH altimeter standards.

The working groups will include representatives from State ATM Corporation;Â airlines; scientific and research institutions; Russia’s defence ministry;Â IATA’s regional office and industry ministry officials.

Moiseenko said the strategic objectives of the implementation of the new airspace structure were to improve theÂ safety and quality of air traffic services, improve capacity throughÂ the optimisation of the new airspace structure, improve the efficiency of airspace and reduce user costs, reduce congestion for aircraft crew and air traffic controllers and reduce the impact of noise and CO2 emissions on the environment.

The new airspace structure for the Moscow area will see theÂ introduction of RNAV area navigation routes using GNSS; provide alternative VOR/DME navigation aids; a transition to the use of harmonised QNH standards, a Point Merge system for arrival routes, new departure and arrival routes for Vnukovo, Domodedovo, Sheremetyevo airports and the introduction of precision approaches.

Moiseenko said that according to recent simulation exercises, the new airspace structure couldÂ doubleÂ the safety index;Â increase sector capacity by 1.8 times;Â reduce the average delay of each flight by 2 minutes;Â reduce the length of the arrival route by an average 30km per flight and reduceÂ the workload of ATS personnel and crews through the use of area navigation to resolveÂ current conflicts on existing departure and arrival routes.

He added that discussions are now underway to move forward on the implementation phase of this latest draft concept whichÂ isÂ awaiting approval from Russia’s transport ministry.