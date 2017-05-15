Micro Nav to supply Mexico BEST simulator

Micro Nav has been tasked with supplying its BEST Tower simulator software and a projected 360ᵒ 3D visual display system to Servicios a la Navegacion en el Espacio Aero Mexicano (SENEAM).

Micro Nav will deliver through contractor Teltech its single solution BEST Tower Air Traffic Control (ATC) software including BEST Talk for communications and BEST Speech for speech and voice recognition services.

SENEAM will benefit from the flexibility of Micro Nav’s BEST product range via the BEST 3D and BEST 3D Create tools utilising Fast Airport Builder (FAB) and Scene Editor.

The contract includes delivery of four airport models including Mexico City (MMMX), Cancun (MMUN), Monterey (MMMY) and a generic airport provided by Micro Nav. In addition, the visual display system includes Micro Nav’s award winning Automatic Display Alignment System (ADAS). The system is due to be delivered and accepted by the end of June 2017.

The simulator working positions cover ground control, tower control and a supervisor supported by Micro Nav’s BEST system manager. The projected 360ᵒ 3D visual display system includes an 8-channel image generator system displayed on an 8-metre diameter screen. Teltech will deliver hardware and onsite services including installation.

Marcelo Hiayes of Micro Nav said: “This award is further recognition of Micro Nav’s commitment and focus on the Latin American and Caribbean market and follows recent successes in Cuba, Guyana and Venezuela. Micro Nav prides itself on long standing and successful relationships which is part of the company core values. In Teltech and SENEAM we welcome both a customer and end-user to the Micro Nav family.”