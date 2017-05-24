DF Nucleo to equip five Algerian ATC towers

Spain’s DF NÃºcleo has securedÂ a contract to equip five control towers in Algeria.

The scope of the project includes the supply, installation and commissioning of state-of-the-art air traffic control communications equipment for the control towers and technical room of five Algerian airports: Algiers, Oran, Constantine, Ghardaia and Tamanrasset operated by ENNA, Algeria’s air navigation service provider.

In 2016, said airports registered almost 10 million passengers, with the Houari BoumÃ©diÃ¨ne International Airport in Algiers ranking as the sixth largest airport in AfricaÂ in terms of passenger traffic.

This turnkey project includes the design and supply of all the aeronautical equipment needed for optimum operation of control towers, including, among others:

VoIP communications system (VCS), ULISES V5000i. More than 45 air traffic controller working positions.

Multi-protocol test unit, SIGNUM T50. One unit for each tower.

VHF communications system.

VHF Direction Finding(VDF).

Communications recording system.

Time system.

Emergency power equipment (UPS, power distribution boards, etc.).

The technological solution offered by DF NÃºcleo is based on the ULISES V5000i system, currently in its fifth generation, which manages critical ground/air and ground/ground communications for operators in all air traffic management settings.