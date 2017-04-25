ANS CR sees record revenue in 2016

Air Navigation Services of the Czech Republic saw its gross profit rise by more than CZK 70 million (â‚¬2.6 million) year-on-year to CZK 479.6m on record sales worth more than CZK 4 billion last year.

The increase in profit is connected mainly with significant growth in air traffic over the Czech Republic.

“The company’s economic results are reflecting the growing interest of air carriers in our services. Our primary goal is to meet customers’ requirements for quality, capacity, cost effectiveness,” CEO Jan Klas said.

Czech airspace was used by 837,000 aircraft last year, compared to 780,000 aircraft in 2015. The aircraft weight and the flights length rose as well, which influenced the price that the airlines pay for the navigation.

Costs for navigation services have remained unchanged since 2009. Commercial activities such as training of pilots and foreign dispatchers generated CZK 92m. ANS CRÂ´s biggest clients includes air carriers Lufthansa, Emirates and Turkish Airlines.

A total of CZK 100m out of ANS CR’s profit is transferred to the Transport Ministry’s budget regularly.