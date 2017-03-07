Thales, Unifly launch ECOsystem UTM

World ATM Congress Thales has launched ECOsystem UTM, an advanced solution for Unmanned Aerial System Traffic Management (UTM), built with key technology from partner Unifly.

The companies will leverage Thalesâ€™s expertise in air traffic management, system integration and cyber security as well as Uniflyâ€™s dedicated focus on drone management to provide the premier UTM application. The solution will incorporate Uniflyâ€™s Validation Engine, a sophisticated software application that conducts real-time validation of drone flight plans, into Thales ECOsystem, a decision support platform for improved aviation operations.

Leveraging more than 10 years of research and technology innovation, ECOsystem1 moved from concept to reality to enable air navigation service provider (ANSP), airlines and airport operators to plan, monitor, manage and assess aviation operations for better decisions and better results.

Through a suite of tools and predictive analytics, stakeholders optimize their operations, as well as contribute to global optimization through data sharing and collaborative applications. Further, ECOsystem is configurable to the customersâ€™ operational requirements, from a global cloud-hosted service, to a local single-facility deployment.

At last yearâ€™s World ATM Congress, Thales launched the first application of ECOsystem, Air Traffic Flow Management. This second application, UTM, integrates drone registration, pilot registration, flight planning, and regulatory/business rules with geospatial and meteorological information to enable adaptable workflows for managing drone operations as well as customizable situational awareness using tools such as map overlays, terrain views and 3D projections.

The UTM application and data enable automated flight authorizations as well as real-time alerting and intervention in emergency situations. The application will support the rapidly growing demand for UAS operations in both Visual Line of Sight and Beyond Visual Line of Sight while ensuring the publicâ€™s safety, security and privacy.

â€œThe number of drones is growing exponentially. Safely integrating such a large number of drones in the airspace is a challenge. This will require a UTM system that provides a high level of automation as well as a seamless integration into the world of ATM. Thales and Unifly will collaborate to achieve just that,” said Marc Kegelaers, chief executive officer, Unifly

Uniflyâ€™s unique validation engine software uses geographically linked data to determine the safety of the intended flight. The Validation Engine is designed to process very large amounts of data. The validation occurs in real-time, both during the flight planning process as well as during the actual flight. Parameters include: position of the drone, airspace, local legislation, no-drone zones, geo-fenced areas, weather, obstacles, roads, as well as other manned and unmanned traffic.

Through working group and industry body participation, Thales and Unifly will team to support the aviation industry as it evolves to safely track and integrate UASs into the manned aviation domain. The companies will collaborate in pursuit of UTM business opportunities around the world.

ECOsystem was recently used as the automaton platform for the 2016 SESAR TOPLINK large-scale demonstration across France, Croatia, and Austria. The demonstration validated the user benefits of deploying System Wide Information Management (SWIM)-based services for aviation operations. TOPLINK demonstrated that SWIM could provide up to 50M â‚¬ in benefits to the aviation community.Â About Thales ATMThe worldâ€™s largest footprint:

340 TopSky ATM solutions, 7,000 Navaids, 680 radars, 1,800 ADS-B/MLAT stations, and over 16,000 controllers utilising Thales solutions.