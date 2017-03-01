Terma, Al Maskari establish joint security venture

Danish high-tech Terma Group and Al Maskari Holding have agreed to establish a joint venture business called Terma Middle East to be based in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Al Maskari director Najyb Al Maskari and Jens Maaløe, Terma president and chief executive, signed the agreement of the new business which will serve as the local interface to Terma’s partners, customers, and clients in the UAE.

In 2014, Terma established a permanent presence in Abu Dhabi with David Adgill Larsen as the regional director responsible for Terma’s business activities in the Middle East region. During the past 20 years Terma as a global provider of aerospace, defense, and security solutions, has supplied radar systems, naval C2 suites and airborne solutions to customers in the Middle East region in close collaboration with regional business partners.

“Terma sees exciting potential for our product portfolio within airborne self-protection systems, naval C2 solutions and coastal surveillance radar systems. We have also identified opportunities within space services and design and manufacture of advanced composite structures for the aircraft industry,” said Larsen. “Through our joint venture with Al Maskari Holding we will obtain an even better insight and understanding of the local market and furthermore ensure that we transition into a truly local company.”

Al Maskari Holding (AMH) is a privately owned holding company of the Al Maskari portfolio and controls the family’s operating subsidiaries, joint venture companies, strategic partnerships, and private equity. The company was originally engaged in oil and general trading and services associated with oil and gas fields.and has now diversified into global security.

The Denmark based high-tech Terma Group developing products and systems for defense, non-defense and security applications, including command and control systems, radar systems, self-protection systems for aircraft, space technology, and aerostructures for the aircraft industry.