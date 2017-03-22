PRC outlines benefits of Free Route Airspace

Free Route Airspace (FRA) could be deployed through the entire Eurocontrol airspace area, giving airlinesÂ more freedom to choose the bestÂ flight plan route and the possibility ofÂ avoiding restrictions imposedÂ by a rigid route network.

In a final draft of a report detailing 2016 performance, Eurocontrol’s Performance Review Commission (PRC) said greater use of Free Route Airspace would lead toÂ a more flexible environment which could respond more dynamically to changesÂ in traffic flows.

“Although flight efficiency will never beÂ 100 per cent, the benefits that theÂ implementation of FRA can bring inÂ terms of flight efficiency gains andÂ resulting reductions in costs, fuel burnÂ and emissions are substantial,” it said.

“The benefits are clearly visible. OnÂ average, states where FRA has beenÂ fully implemented all day show aÂ 35 per cent point higher flight efficiency compared to the other states were FRA has not been fullyÂ implemented.

“Furthermore, it can also be seen that the gap between the flight plan efficiency and the efficiency inÂ the actual flown trajectory (the vertical distance between a point and the diagonal) is narrower thanÂ for the other states (1.0 per cent point smaller gap).”

“Actual operations closer to plan improves theÂ level of predictability for all players involved with a positive impact on capacity and resourceÂ utilisation,” it said.

It noted that the significant gap between flight plans and actual flown trajectories, which has been highlighted inÂ previous years, is clearly more prominent in states where FRA has not been fully implemented allÂ day.

The PRCÂ said this provides evidence that, while the inefficiencies are the result of complex interactions betweenÂ airspace users, air navigation service providers and the Network Manager, FRA enables a better match between the planningÂ and operational phase.

It reported that research is ongoing to better understand and quantify the individual contributing factors (flight planning, awareness of route availability, civil-military coordination, etc.) in order to identify and formulate strategies for future improvements.

A crucial prerequisite for the development of a better understanding is the collection of better data on the activation of special use airspace and on route availability when the flight plan was submitted by airspace users (shortest available route).

It also noted in the report thatÂ European air trafficÂ is forecast to reach 14.4 million flights on an annual basisÂ by 2035, representing a 50 per cent increase over 2012 levels. Eurocontrol stated as airspace is a finite resource, there is a “need to increase the operational efficiency of the air navigation system to be able to accommodate future traffic demand, including new airspace user groups such as remotely piloted aircraft systems”.