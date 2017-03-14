Persson Grivas becomes new LFV chief

Ann Persson Grivas has been appointed director general of LFV by the Swedish Government.

She comes from a position as assistant director general of FÃ¶rsÃ¤kringskassan in Sweden.Â

“Ann Persson Grivas has genuine experience from trade and industry as well as working in a large governmental agency. Therefore, I am pleased that Ann Persson Grivas has accepted the offer to direct and continue on the path of LFVâ€™s positive progress, as well as for her to manage the challenges LFV are facing and the all important efficiency program in progress,” said Anna Johansson, minister of infrastructure for Sweden.

LFV is a state-owned enterprise responsible for managing air traffic control at several airports in Sweden as well as handling the en route traffic in Swedish airspace.

“Ann Persson Grivas has extensive experience in leadership and change management roles, which is necessary to be able to continue LFVâ€™s ongoing transformation. Her focus on results, development, quality and customers are central to LFV’s continued development,” saidÂ Jan Olson, chairman of the board at LFV. “Ann comes from leadership positions in large, complex, national and international organisations such as FÃ¶rsÃ¤kringskassan, SAS, mobile operator 3, Sony Ericsson and Vattenfall.”

“To be on a continuous path of developed is a prerequisite for survival, especially in an industry like aviation. Aviation is also close to my heart after my years at SAS (Scandinavian Airline Systems). Digitalisation is an area that fuels change and I want to be a part of leading that transformation for LFV as we ensure that LFV continue to compete successfully in Sweden and globally,” said Persson Grivas.