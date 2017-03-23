NextGen complexity flagged as safety concern

The increasing complexity of US airspace has been singled out as one of the top areas of concern for the nation’s business aviation community.

The National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) today released its annual list of top safety issues, topics identified by the NBAA safety committee as primary risk-mitigation targets for all business aircraft operators.

“Overall demand for airspace continues to rise,” it said. “Weather impacts traffic flow in busy terminal airspace, and the introduction of NextGen technologies, such as complex arrival and departure procedures, can create challenges for aircrew.”

“Pilots need to remain vigilant for near-miss threats from other aircraft and small unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) operated outside of current regulations and guidelines. Continued vigilance and professionalism is absolutely required by all stakeholders to ensure aviation safety.”

In addition to airspace complexity, the 2017 NBAA top safety focus areas are:

Loss of control inflight (LOC-I)

Runway excursions

Single-pilot accident rate

Procedural non-compliance

Ground handling collisions

Distractions

Scenario- and risk-based training and checking

The safety committee goal is to promote and stimulate safety-focused discussion and advocacy throughout the business aviation industry, as well as to help NBAA prioritize how it should focus its safety-improvement resources.

“The safety focus areas identified by the committee underscore the most significant aircraft operations-related risks challenging our industry,” said David Ryan, chairman of NBAA’s safety committee. “Based on NBAA’s Safety Policy, our team is committed to continue collaborating with regulators, members and other industry stakeholders to develop tools and best practices that address these challenges head-on. The committee will also continue to monitor its progress and effectiveness through our safety assurance function.”