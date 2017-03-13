INDRA to modernise Peru’s main ATC centre

World ATM CongressÂ The Peruvian Corporation of Commercial Airports and Aviation (CORPAC) has contracted Indra to modernise the ATC centreÂ in Lima which controls all of Peru’s air traffic.

The contract includes the new AMAN and DMAN functionalities that enable controllers the automated management of takeoffs and landings, relieving part of their workload and enabling greater security levels for areas requiring the greatest attention during flights.

Likewise, the system will be fitted with state-of-the-art advances in Performance-Based Navigation (PBN), optimising airlines’ routes, with the resulting cost savings for airlines and lower emissions derived of air traffic.

The contract includes the expansion of the current controller positions, including the same workstations for each sector in executive/planning configuration, by which each sector will be able to assume more traffic.

The route simulator used by CORPAC for training its controllers and technicians will also be updated to include an environment which exactly replicates its operating system. Furthermore, the simulator is configured so that it may switch to operating mode to provide support to the centre, as needed.

Indra has a consolidated relationship as CORPAC’s technology provider. Currently, the entire airspace of Peru is managed with Indra technology. The company has implemented a network of eightÂ Mode S secondary radars and one ADS-B receiver, in addition to the recently inaugurated panoramic tower simulator to improve the training of controllers assigned to control towers.

Indra is also driving the modernization of air traffic management in Latin America. The company has been awarded the most important contracts of recent years in this region. Its systems are in operation in practically every Latin American country: it has modernized 70 per cent of control centres in Latin America, 30 centres in total; it has installed its system in the majority of control towers; and, it has deployed close to fifty air traffic surveillance radars and a similar amount of radio navigation systems. In total, five hundred air traffic management systems of all types with the Indra seal are behind air traffic management in this region.