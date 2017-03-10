ERA surface MLAT for Turin-Caselle airport

World ATM CongressÂ Â ERA has secured a contract to deliver a MLAT system to enhance the safety of one of the major Italian airports serving the city of Turin.

The contract is the result of an international tender issued by ENAV theÂ Italian air navigation service provider.

ERA teamed up on this important project with a well-known local company VitrocisetÂ with whom they worked together on previous extensive proposal for ENAV as well as a site survey carried out at Turin airport.

The ERA/VitrocisetÂ team has already started working on the implementation of a turn-key surveillance solution based on multilateration technology.

â€œWe view this win as a major success in light of the highly competitive environment here in Italy! ERAâ€™s selection is the result of a tendering procedure. ERA scored highest on the defined evaluation criteria under the extremely challenging conditions of major local players and finally obtained a contract to demonstrate the abilities of its systems in Italy,” stated Jakub Thomas from ERA.

The proposed NEO by ERA is the fourthÂ generation of the certified mature multi-sensor surveillance system MSS, which have been previously installed in over 60 countries. This multi-solution system (MLAT, WAM, ADS-B, PRM, HMU) has a robust system design, enhanced signal detection, reduced power consumption and is compliant with international standards (ED-117, ED 142, ED 129, ICAO Annex10 volume IV, etc.)

Turin airport (Aeroporto di Torino), also known as Turin-Caselle Airport, is located at Caselle Torinese, 16Â km northwest of the city of Turin in the Piedmont region, northern Italy. It is also named Sandro Pertini Airport after the former Italian President. The airport was built in 1953, on the site of a World War II air base, and was renovated in 2005 in preparation for the Winter Olympics. Turin airport won the ACI Europe Best Airport Awards in the category from 1 to 5 million passengers in 2007 and 2008.