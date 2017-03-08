Dutch Caribbean selects Harmony Horizon

World ATM Congress The Dutch Caribbean air navigation service provider DC-ANSP is to deploy Metron Aviation’s Harmony Horizon to provide better situational awareness of air traffic demand and capacity and to support related flow management decisions.

With air traffic in Latin America and the Caribbean expected to grow 4.9 per cent annually over the next 20 years, the Dutch Caribbean is at the region’s forefront in enhancing air traffic flow management (ATFM) capabilities.

“We believe that Harmony Horizon will provide us a better understanding of our air traffic demands and allow us to make effective air traffic flow decisions that enhance airspace and operational efficiency,” stated Jacques Lasten, ATM manager at DC-ANSP.

Launched last autumn, Harmony Horizon is the latest air traffic flow management tool in the Harmony Suite. With a cutting-edge, web-based interface, interactive maps with real-time data and weather, Harmony Horizon offers the Dutch Caribbean a user-friendly way to view integrated data from multiple sources and make educated air traffic decisions.

The decision to deploy Horizon follows an extensive air traffic flow management study that was conducted by Metron Aviation in 2014 to assess the DC ANSP airspace and make recommendations for future efficiency improvements.

“We are pleased to continue our partnership with DC ANSP and to be a part of their focus on air traffic operational efficiency for Curacao and the Caribbean Region.” said John Kefaliotis, President of Metron Aviation.

As part of the collaborative decision making (CDM) process, over the next four months, Metron Aviation will deploy the system and train ATM managers and air traffic controllers on how to use the tool. Metron Aviation is a global market leader in ATFM, airspace analysis, and environment and energy solutions. Its products and services increase airspace and airport efficiency, improve predictability and enhance safety on six continents.