Aviation leaders from more than 130 countries participate in this year’s World ATM Congress

Five theatres featured over 120 hours of education, including panel discussions, technical presentations, and product demonstrations and launches, from nearly 100 leading aviation professionals from industry, government, labour, and educational institutions.

“World ATM Congress continues to grow and expand its reach,” said ATCA president and chief executive Peter F. Dumont. “The event provides attendees with the inside information they need to safeguard the airspace, grow their businesses, and advance their careers. World ATM Congress brings together governments, industry, academia, and frontline users from across the world, all with the aim to enhance and improve the safety and efficiency of the global airspace. As the aviation industry continues to modernise, World ATM Congress has become fertile ground for the conversation and technologies that will shape aviation for years to come.”

CANSO director general Jeff Poole said, “World ATM Congress is produced by the industry for the industry and importantly, meets the needs of the industry. This year, the content was richer than ever in every respect. The event is driven by the exhibitors, speakers, and visitors and we work hard to satisfy their requirements. It is also where the most senior aviation leaders and other important stakeholders come speak to the entire ATM community in one place and discuss their expectations and requirements. World ATM Congress will continue to listen to the needs of the industry and its stakeholders and reflect them as it develops the event in the years to come.”

World ATM Congress is operated by the Civil Air Navigation Services Organisation (CANSO) in partnership with the Air Traffic Control Association (ATCA), with support from platinum sponsors Boeing, Indra, Leonardo, and Thales. World ATM Congress will reconvene 6-8 March 2018.