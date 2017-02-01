NATCA congratulates Chao on transportation secretary confirmation; urges stable funding

The United States National Air Traffic Controllers Association has congratulated Elaine Chao on her United States Senate confirmationÂ asÂ Secretary of the United StatesÂ Department of Transportation.

â€œOur National Airspace System (NAS) is the worldâ€™s safest and most efficient. It is an economic driver, creating nearly 12 million jobs and contributing $1.5 trillion to the United States Gross Domestic Product. The controllers and aviation safety professionals represented by NATCA play a significant role in keeping it moving.

â€œWe look forward to working with Secretary Chao to continue the tremendously successful collaborative relationship weâ€™ve built with the Federal Aviation Administration and the Department of Transportation over the last eight years.

“That collaboration has yielded progress in modernising the system and positive results for the American people. Nevertheless, the NAS no longer has a stable, predictable funding stream and this uncertainty has caused many serious problems for the system. NATCA is prepared to collaborate with Secretary Chao and all aviation stakeholders to achieve the stable, predictable funding stream necessary to ensure that the United States remains the world leader in aviation.”

The National Air Traffic Controllers Association represents nearly 20,000 highly skilledÂ air traffic controllers, engineers and other aviation safety-related professionals.