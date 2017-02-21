Frequentis to support Polish VCS after September bankruptcy of Schmid Telecom 

Austria’s Frequentis has stepped in to support the development of a Polish voice communications system following the bankruptcy last year of Schmid Telecom.

Polish business IT-COM won the competitive tender process to deliver the voice communication system (VCS) for air navigation service provider PANSA.

Originally partnering with the now bankrupt Schmid Telecom based in Zurich, IT-COM needed to find an alternative solution at short notice to fulfil the contractual obligations and not risk delay of the opening of the tower.

After the award of the contract, IT-COM immediately took the lead of the project in order to meet the challenging time schedule. This included training, as well as preparations for delivering all required functionalities and services. After the beginning of the liquidation process of Schmid Telecom, IT-COM had to find an alternative solution to fulfil its contractual obligations.

Frequentis approached IT-COM as a vendor capable of delivering a system that fully complies with all the technical and operational requirements as well as being able to guarantee a fast delivery combined with strong expertise in Poland.

The deployment will be based on the proven Frequentis compact and duplicated VCS 3020X providing a multitude of interfaces to external systems for Ground/Ground and Air/Ground communication. The solution concept includes a long-term services agreement ensuring comprehensive warranty and maintenance support.

“I am glad to announce, that after a very short negotiation we have found an agreement with Frequentis and will together deliver an outstanding solution for our customer,” said Stanisław Śnieżek, chief executive of IT-COM.

“Frequentis has always seen Poland a strategic market and will bring its strong expertise in ATM voice communication systems to ensure high customer satisfaction of the end customer,” added Hannu Juurakko, vice president of civil ATM at Frequentis.

“All customers worldwide which are affected and put into difficult situations by the bankruptcy of Schmid Telecom have my personal assurance that Frequentis will support them in the best possible way. We are proud to demonstrate our commitment in this case”, says Hannes Bardach, chief executive and owner of Frequentis.

Delivery is scheduled for early 2017.

Read Swiss Schmid Telecom declared bankrupt