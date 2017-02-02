ERA secures surveillance contract at Najaf

ERA has signed a new contract to cover the terminal area of Najaf International Airport, Iraq.

ERA willÂ deliver a composite multilateration and ADS-B system for surveillance of aircraft approaching Najaf International Airport, covering the lower flight level to an extension of 50 NM.

ERA will supply five MLAT stations with ADS-B functionality as a modern solution for Najaf Tower Control Centre. The contract was signed by the Najaf Airport Authority in Prague in September as a result of a tendering process which ERA successfully won.

One of the priorities of the airport has been to cover its Terminal Approach Area. The installation of a new system by ERA should serve to improve the low flight level coverage at Najaf Airport and provide a supplement for data obtained up until now from the FIR (Flight Information Region) radar located in Baghdad.

ERA as the primary contractor will deliver its NEO by ERA multi sensor surveillance system â€“ the fourthÂ generation of the certified mature system MSS, a composite solution of multilateration and ADS-B.

This multi-solution system (MLAT, WAM, ADS-B, PRM, HMU) has a robust system design, enhanced signal detection, reduced power consumption and is international standards compliant (ED-117A, ED 142, ED 129, ICAO Annex10 volume IV, etc.). ERA will also supply its new ATM system ERIS.

The team of ERA experts carried out a site survey and chose appropriate locations for the stations during the autumn. The final completion, followed by the Site Acceptance Tests, is planned for the autumn of 2017.

